FirstAid4Less Introduces New BleedSave Range

FirstAid4Less has unveiled its new BleedSave product line, marking a significant advancement in first aid solutions for managing severe bleeding and trauma incidents.

Now available through the FirstAid4Less website, the BleedSave range offers a comprehensive selection of tools designed to respond effectively to emergencies.

The BleedSave collection includes a variety of kits and individual components tailored to different environments and scenarios, essential for controlling severe bleeding—a leading cause of preventable death in trauma situations.

BleedSave products feature tourniquets for halting life-threatening extremity bleeds, hemostatic dressings to promote rapid blood clotting, and compression bandages for effective wound pressure and bleeding control.

The range also includes chest seals for managing penetrating chest injuries, trauma shears for quick access to wounds by cutting through clothing and protective gear, and gloves and PPE to ensure safety and hygiene for responders.

Designed for use in various settings, the BleedSave range is suitable for entertainment venues, public transport hubs, educational institutions, workplaces, and community spaces.

Dimitrios Pegioudis, marketing manager for FirstAid4Less, said: “Severe bleeding can occur in various settings, from workplace accidents and road traffic incidents to violent attacks and natural disasters. Immediate and effective response can significantly improve survival rates and outcomes.

“The BleedSave range is designed to empower individuals, staff, and first responders to act promptly and decisively when it matters most.”

The launch of the BleedSave products comes at a crucial time with the upcoming implementation of Martyn’s Law. Named in memory of Martyn Hett, who lost his life in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, this law will mandate enhanced security and preparedness measures in public venues across the UK.

Martyn’s Law requires venues to conduct risk assessments for terrorist threats, implement appropriate mitigation measures for public safety, and train staff in emergency response, including first aid and trauma care.

Dimitrios Pegioudis added: “The BleedSave kits align with Martyn’s Law by equipping venues with tools to manage severe bleeding incidents promptly, providing resources for effective use during emergencies and demonstrating a proactive approach to safety and security.”

For more information about the new BleedSave range or to place an order, visit the FirstAid4Less website – Bleed Trauma & Mass Casualty Response.