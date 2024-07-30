“Ninja Slayer Neosaitama in Flames” Launches on Nintendo Switch and Steam

KADOKAWA Game Linkage and ABC Animation are excited to announce the release of “Ninja Slayer Neosaitama in Flames” on Nintendo Switch and Steam (download). This game adaptation of the popular novel and comic book series is now available for purchase, coinciding with the anniversary of the comic’s serialisation on Twitter (now X). This title represents the first indie game collaboration between KADOKAWA Game Linkage and ABC Animation.

The original “Ninja Slayer” series has been a major success, selling over 4.44 million copies. The game’s world is rooted in the novel’s universe and enriched by vibrant images from the comics. Set in the cyberpunk city of “Neo Saitama”, players take on the role of Ninja Slayer, engaging in fast-paced battles against numerous malevolent enemy ninjas to avenge his wife and child.

Players have the option to tackle eight boss ninjas in any order. Defeating all the bosses will unlock the path to Tokorozawa Pillar, the final stronghold where Laomoto awaits. In addition to the boss characters, the game features a Dark Ninja with strong connections to Ninja Slayer. His special move, “Death-Kiri”, and his demonic sword Beppin provide significant challenges for players.

Key game features include the Ninja-dash, which enables players to eliminate multiple enemies simultaneously, and Naraku mode, where even defeated ninjas can return stronger than before, though with a hidden cost. “Neosaitama in Flames” promises numerous adrenaline-pumping battles.

The creators of the Ninja Slayer comics, Bradley Bond and Philip Ninj@ Morzez, have expressed their satisfaction with the game’s adaptation, noting that the overall atmosphere is very faithful to the comics.

“Ninja Slayer Neosaitama in Flames” is now available on both Steam and Nintendo Switch.

For more information, visit the official social media pages:

X (Former Twitter): https://twitter.com/NJS_GAME

Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2752330/

My Nintendo Page: https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000081765.html

Game Details: