ThinkMarkets Announces Integration with TradingView

ThinkMarkets, a leading multi-asset trading service provider, has announced the integration of its ThinkTrader platform with TradingView. This new collaboration enables ThinkMarkets clients to link their ThinkTrader accounts to TradingView, facilitating direct trading from the TradingView platform while enjoying ThinkMarkets’ superior trading conditions. TradingView is a well-known charting and trading platform, offering an extensive range of tools and features such as over 400 pre-built indicators, more than 110 drawing tools, one-click trading, customised alerts, and a global community of traders for networking and idea exchange.

Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, spoke on the new integration, stating, “We are delighted to launch our integration with TradingView. At ThinkMarkets, we’re constantly seeking out new ways to improve the trading experience for our clients, and this integration is another step in delivering on this. Our clients can now trade on two industry-leading platforms, ThinkTrader and TradingView, with a single account.”

He added, “Empowering our clients with the best platforms, conditions, and support is a priority for us. By combining our exceptional spreads, extensive product list and fast execution with TradingView’s advanced charting and social network, we can better facilitate our clients’ needs and give them even more choices when trading.”

Rauan Khassan, Vice President of TradingView, commented on the partnership, saying, “In our continuous commitment to enhancing trading opportunities for users worldwide, we’re pleased to welcome ThinkMarkets to the list of integrated broker partners. From the outset, ThinkMarkets has stood out with its solid regulatory credentials, including the FCA, ASIC, and JFSA, which align with the demands of our global community of traders.”

For additional information on how to connect a ThinkMarkets account to TradingView, click here.