Rockermumma Announces Innovative Launch of GOTS-Certified Nursery Products

Rockermumma, the pioneering new company founded by Carly Harryman, is thrilled to announce its official launch at the end of August 2024.

The family-focused company will debut a range of nursery items, bedding, and toys, all certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This certification guarantees that each product adheres to stringent standards for sustainability and is free from harmful chemicals.

Carly Harryman’s journey to founding Rockermumma stemmed from a deeply personal struggle. Following the birth of her daughter Jemimah, Carly faced the harrowing challenge of Jemimah suffering from severe projectile vomiting after each feed, a condition later diagnosed as a dairy allergy. Despite identifying and addressing the dairy allergy, Carly remained deeply concerned as Jemimah’s health issues continued.

Carly’s initial relief was short-lived as Jemimah experienced ongoing congestion and coughing. Frustrated by the lack of effective solutions and support from medical professionals, Carly felt a growing sense that something was still fundamentally wrong. Her demanding job managing a photo lab, coupled with ongoing postnatal depression, added to her stress, making it increasingly difficult to manage Jemimah’s health and her own well-being.

Driven by a sense of urgency and desperation, Carly embarked on a journey of self-education. Her research led her to discover harmful chemicals present in common household textiles and their potential impact on health. This revelation introduced her to GOTS-certified textiles, which are rigorously tested for both sustainability and the absence of toxic substances.

Upon switching to GOTS-certified textiles for Jemimah’s bedding and nursery items, Carly saw a dramatic improvement. Jemimah’s chronic congestion cleared, her cough vanished, and she began sleeping soundly through the night for the first time. This transformation significantly improved Jemimah’s health and had a profound positive effect on Carly’s mental health and overall quality of life.

Inspired by her experience and driven by a passion to support other families facing similar struggles, Carly founded Rockermumma in December 2023. The company’s mission is to provide parents with high-quality, organic, and safe textile products, ensuring others can benefit from the same improvements in health and well-being that her family experienced.

Carly has invested £20,000 in personal development through Big Business Events to ensure the successful launch of Rockermumma. Rockermumma aims to make a meaningful impact in the baby care industry by offering parents trust in the safest, sustainable textile-led product range designed with babies in mind.

For more information, please visit www.rockermumma.com.