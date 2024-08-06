How Copilot Can Safeguard SMEs From The Growing Storm Of AI-Boosted Cyberattacks

As Generative AI and the Emergence of Ransomware-as-a-Service Create Growing Challenges for SMEs, ALSO Cloud UK Highlights the Essential Support Offered by AI Copilot Tools.

The increasing prevalence of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) and generative AI is creating significant challenges for SMEs. As RaaS becomes more accessible, cybercriminals are able to execute complex attacks more easily, turning it into a billion-pound industry supported by organized and state-sponsored groups.

While larger companies can handle these threats due to their extensive cybersecurity teams, SMEs are more vulnerable. They face a greater risk of being targeted due to their weaker security posture and smaller scale, which makes them attractive to attackers seeking quick payouts.

Mark Appleton from ALSO Cloud UK believes that SMEs are especially at risk due to their limited security resources. “Smaller businesses might assume they’re safe, but attackers know that they’re likely to pay quickly and have weaker defenses. This makes them repeat targets for ransomware attacks.”

However, Appleton sees hope in AI-powered copilot solutions. “Although generative AI fuels RaaS, it can also provide the tools needed to counter it. Copilot technology offers a valuable defense mechanism and can be integrated into SME security systems by MSPs, reducing the need for extensive internal resources.”

He adds, “SMEs don’t need to invest millions in security software. By partnering with MSPs and utilizing cloud marketplace solutions, they can access expert assistance and training with ease. This collaborative approach can fill gaps in knowledge and resources, making cybersecurity more accessible.”

Appleton concludes, “With the right Copilot tools and expert partnerships, SMEs can enhance their defenses against ransomware. Generative AI, while a threat, can also be harnessed to proactively prevent attacks and safeguard operations effectively.”