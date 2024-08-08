INTO University Partnerships Leads the Way with AI-Enhanced Admissions for International Students

INTO University Partnerships, an international education services leader, has introduced its cutting-edge AI-powered admissions processing system, set to revolutionise the admissions process for international students.

By integrating artificial intelligence, INTO has streamlined the application process for talented students seeking entry into leading universities across the US, UK, and Australia.

This innovative service reduces application processing time from weeks to just hours, while maintaining the highest standards of compliance, efficiency, and quality assurance.

“Our strategy is to create a differentiated market-leading admissions service that is valued, trusted and delivers for our partners,” said Andy Fawcett, INTO’s Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Admissions.

“With our new AI-enabled admissions processing system, we are setting a gold standard for compliance, efficiency, and quality assurance, ultimately enhancing the enrolment prospects for both students and our university partners.”

The system offers substantial benefits for students by providing faster turnaround times for applications and queries, and helping them secure offers through optimised application preparation.

Key features of INTO’s AI-powered admissions processing system include:

Seamless admissions for universities: INTO ensures a streamlined application process by leveraging global reach and local expertise, offering excellent admissions services tailored to university needs.

Automated AI-enabled admissions operation: The system provides fast, comprehensive, and automated application validation, ensuring applications are validated or offers delivered within minutes, 24/7.

Full-service agent admissions portal: INTO offers an online admissions portal with full visibility of application status and the ability to transact, making it the best and easiest partner to work with.

Data and information for insights: Insights from admissions data enable INTO to drive student engagement and improve enrolment yield.

The AI-enabled admissions process has been successfully launched for applications to university partners in the US and UK. The system utilises AI to read and extract data from application documents, applying over 60 rules tailored to individual university requirements.

Compliance, consistency, and quality are built into the system, enhancing service by immediately notifying agents of missing documents or data. With a remarkable response time of 30% within 1 hour, the system ensures efficient processing and enhances user experience.

“Working with INTO’s AI-powered admissions processing has significantly improved our application turnaround time and efficiency. This innovative system enhances our ability to attract and enrol talented international students while ensuring a smooth and compliant admissions process. We are excited about the positive impact it has had on our university’s recruitment efforts and look forward to continued success with INTO’s cutting-edge technology,” said Kristin Brymer, Director of International Admissions at The University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“Our AI-powered admissions processing system represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the admissions process,” said Sharon Sundue, INTO’s Executive Vice President for North America.

“By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we are not only streamlining operations but also providing our university partners with invaluable insights to drive student engagement and improve enrolment yield. This system reaffirms our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value to our partners.”

Early results of the AI-enabled admissions processing system have been overwhelmingly positive, with over 25,000 applications processed so far. More than 30% of applications are processed within an hour. In some cases, such as conditional offers for the UK, the process allows offers to be sent out within minutes.

“We are thrilled with the early success of our new admissions operation,” added Mr Fawcett. “The positive feedback from our partners underscores the transformative impact of our AI-powered system on the application process, reducing turnaround times and instilling confidence in all stakeholders.”

INTO University Partnerships connects talented international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.