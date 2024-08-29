Holistica Consulting Celebrates Landmark Achievement in IT Recruitment Training

Holistica Consulting Ltd, founded by industry expert Ayub Shaikh, has achieved a significant milestone in IT recruitment training, having surpassed 100 hours of video training content.

With a robust library of meticulously designed video content, Holistica has successfully trained tens of thousands of clients globally, revolutionising the approach recruitment professionals take towards the fast-paced world of technology.

What began as a small, independent venture has, over two decades of unwavering innovation and commitment, grown into a global leader, providing indispensable training to some of the world’s largest recruitment firms, including Hays plc, Capita, IBM, Page Group, Manpower, and LA International.

Ayub Shaikh’s journey to founding Holistica Consulting is rooted in his deep understanding of the challenges technical recruiters face—challenges he encountered during his early career. As the tech industry rapidly evolved, Shaikh noticed a significant knowledge gap among recruiters who lacked the technical expertise to thrive in this dynamic environment.

Determined to address this gap, Shaikh embarked on a mission to create a comprehensive training platform that would simplify the complexities of technology, thereby empowering recruitment professionals to excel in their roles. This mission has not only driven Holistica Consulting’s success but has also set new standards for the recruitment industry.

Today, Holistica Consulting’s influence on the global recruitment industry is unparalleled. The company’s state-of-the-art online training platform has become a vital resource for HR departments and technical recruitment consultants worldwide.

Now with over 100 hours of video training content, the platform has fundamentally transformed how recruitment professionals approach their work, equipping them with the skills and insights needed to navigate the complexities of the modern tech landscape. The inclusion of Shaikh’s training modules in LinkedIn’s prestigious Learning Library is a testament to the quality and relevance of his content, further solidifying his impact within the industry.

Shaikh’s expertise extends beyond video content. He is also the author of the widely acclaimed “The IT Recruitment Survival Guide,” a groundbreaking book that has become an essential resource for professionals in the recruitment field. This guide, which has received widespread praise for its practical insights and comprehensive approach, has been instrumental in helping recruiters and HR professionals better understand and engage with the technical aspects of their roles.

The book, along with his extensive video library, has established Shaikh as a thought leader and trusted authority in IT recruitment.

The success of Holistica Consulting is reflected not only in its extensive client base but also in the glowing testimonials from some of the corporate world’s most respected firms. Companies such as Oracle and Barclays have praised the training they’ve received from Holistica Consulting, citing significant improvements in their recruitment processes and outcomes as a direct result of Shaikh’s guidance.

James Clements of the Metropolitan Police Service said: “Ayub’s approach is so refreshing and engaging; he makes everything, from job roles within IT to the history and uses of different technologies, seem crystal-clear to even the most cynical and disinterested of Luddites. Unlike many trainers, he takes the time to ensure that everyone in the group feels involved, understands what he has told them and gets the most out of it.

“He recently provided a similar IT training session for a selection of HR and recruitment staff at some of our clients – people who are often involved in the recruitment of IT personnel but who perhaps have limited technical understanding themselves; just like me, they were won over by his enthusiasm and insightful approach, and they got a lot out of it. Quite simply, if you need to bring anyone in your organisation up to speed on all things IT, there is no one better than Ayub.”

As Holistica Consulting continues to expand its global reach, Ayub Shaikh remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in training and education. His innovative approach and deep technical knowledge have not only equipped thousands of professionals with the skills they need to succeed but have also reshaped the recruitment industry, ensuring it keeps pace with the ever-changing demands of the tech world.

Looking forward, Shaikh is committed to furthering Holistica Consulting’s mission of empowering recruiters and HR professionals, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

For more information about Holistica Consulting Ltd. and its comprehensive range of training solutions, visit www.holisticatraining.com.