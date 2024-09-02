Companion Stairlifts Identifies Top UK Cities for Accessible Public Toilets

Companion Stairlifts has unveiled the results of a study that assessed which UK cities provide the highest percentage of accessible public toilets and those with the most Changing Places toilets.

The study found that Ely is the leading UK city in terms of the highest percentage of accessible public toilets, with Coventry and Chichester ranking second and third respectively.

London ranks first for the total number of Changing Places toilets and also has the highest overall number of accessible toilets, followed by Bristol.

Despite these achievements, London also features on the list of cities where fewer than 50% of public toilets are accessible. Other cities on this list include Newcastle, Birmingham, Plymouth, Liverpool, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Derby, and Swansea.

The research further revealed that 51 out of 75 cities have less than 50% accessible public toilets, while only three cities offer over 75% accessible facilities. Northern Ireland boasts the highest average percentage of accessible toilets at 60%, followed by England with 40%, Scotland with 36%, and Wales with 24%.

For a more detailed breakdown of the rankings, analysis, and findings, the full article is available on the Companion Stairlifts website.