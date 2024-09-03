Skillvue Raises $2.8M in Funding for AI-Driven Skills Assessment Platform for Candidates and Employees

The World Economic Forum has identified the Skills Gap Crisis as one of the most pressing challenges of our era, potentially costing around $11.5 trillion in GDP growth over the next decade. In response, leading global companies are beginning to adopt skills-based strategies to address this issue, though current solutions are often fragmented. HR tech startup Skillvue is tackling this challenge head-on with a newly secured $2.8 million in funding to enhance its AI platform, which aims to improve talent allocation, better predict job market shifts, and boost retention of high performers.

The pre-seed funding round was co-led by Italian Founders Fund (IFF), founded by Lorenzo Franzi, and 14Peaks Capital, led by Edoardo Ermotti. Other contributors included Orbita Verticale, Ithaca 3, the Spanish fund Kfund (which previously invested in the unicorn Factorial), and several business angels.

Founded in Milan in 2021 by Nicolò Mazzocchi (25) and Simone Patera (32), Skillvue offers a scalable, objective way to analyze the skills of job candidates and employees. Its AI-driven technology conducts asynchronous interviews to assess candidate skills and motivation, enhancing the ability to predict job performance by up to five times. This is particularly valuable for companies hiring many junior or public-facing roles, where traditional CVs may not accurately reflect skills.

Beyond recruitment, Skillvue aids HR departments in analyzing workforce skills at scale, providing objective data for better decision-making. This approach improves talent placement by 107% compared to traditional methods, extends the retention of high performers, and aligns career paths and training programs with actual company and employee needs. Skillvue’s technology complies with European GDPR regulations and the AI Act.

Skillvue is utilized by organizations across various sectors, including retail, banking, insurance, and the public sector, with clients such as Carrefour, Credem, and Acquedotto Pugliese. Based in Milan, the company currently employs 13 people.

Nicolò Mazzocchi, CEO & Co-founder of Skillvue, said, “We are addressing a critical issue for companies by focusing on a scalable skills-based approach. With this funding, we will enhance our AI capabilities, expand our operations in Italy, begin our global expansion, and refine our technology in recruitment, internal hiring, and talent development.”

Lorenzo Franzi, Founding Partner at IFF, added, “Skills-centric strategies are essential for maintaining competitiveness both now and in the future. The skills crisis is a significant issue, second only to climate change, costing approximately $11.5 trillion. We are pleased to support Skillvue, which offers a transformative approach to recruitment and talent management through an effective and scalable skills analysis model.”

Edoardo Ermotti, Founder & General Partner at 14Peaks Capital, remarked, “AI is pivotal in transforming HR operations, particularly in recruitment and employee development. Skillvue’s solution stands at the intersection of these trends, effectively identifying hidden potential in both new hires and existing staff. We are excited to partner with Skillvue, which has already demonstrated its enterprise-grade capabilities.