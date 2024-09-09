HIPER Global Expands UK Operations with New State-of-the-Art Thames Valley Facility

HIPER Global, a leading provider of specialised hardware technologies, is delighted to announce the relocation of its UK headquarters to a cutting-edge facility in the Thames Valley. The move, completed in late August, marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, reinforcing its dedication to expanding its team and enhancing customer service.

The new site is 200% larger than its predecessor, elevating HIPER Global’s UK and European operations to the same level as its global counterparts. This expansion provides ample room for future growth and greatly enhances the company’s server and rack-scale integration capabilities. With optimised supply chain processes, collaborative workspaces, and advanced technologies, the facility is designed to support innovation and help accelerate the company’s mission to shape the future of technology.

Paul Fiander, CEO of HIPER Global UK, commented: “As the biggest leap forward for my team and our capabilities, it’s exciting to have seen this new facility take shape and for us to finally call it home. It’s the final piece of the puzzle, with the UK now offering the same world-class service as the rest of the HIPER Global family at a speed and scale not previously possible.”

Key features of the new facility include:

Expanded Configuration Centre – 400% larger and fully equipped for multi-project builds, from embedded systems to full rack-scale integration.

– 400% larger and fully equipped for multi-project builds, from embedded systems to full rack-scale integration. HIPER Labs – a collaborative environment for on-site customer testing and innovation discussions.

– a collaborative environment for on-site customer testing and innovation discussions. Secure Testing Centre – providing secure 42U rack builds with partitioned access for security throughout the build and shipment process.

– providing secure 42U rack builds with partitioned access for security throughout the build and shipment process. Improved Meeting Facilities – larger meeting rooms for efficient team and client collaboration.

– larger meeting rooms for efficient team and client collaboration. On-site Amenities – lounge areas, wellness facilities, EV charging stations, and solar panels, supporting a healthy work-life balance and a reduced carbon footprint.

These upgrades highlight HIPER Global’s commitment to continual improvement and excellence, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the industry.

Mark Turner, Sales Director at HIPER Global UK, added: “Investing in our new state-of-the-art integration facility in Wokingham marks a pivotal step forward for our business. This advanced facility enhances our capabilities in server, storage, and rack-scale solutions, enabling us to deliver COTS and customised offerings from the edge to the data centre. As AI and advances in high-performance computing transform industries, HIPER Global is leading the way. We are better equipped than ever to support our customers with the tailored, computer-based solutions they need to thrive. We sincerely thank all our customers and partners for their continued support and trust, and for making this exciting journey possible.”