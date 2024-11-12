WSP Names Paul Reilly as President & Managing Director for UK & Ireland Operations

Global professional services leader WSP has appointed Paul Reilly as President & Managing Director of its UK & Ireland operations, effective January 2025. Reilly, currently Deputy CEO for the region, will also join WSP’s Global Leadership Team.

In his new role, Reilly will focus on advancing WSP’s strategic initiatives and client service across the UK and Ireland, with a particular emphasis on infrastructure, environmental solutions, water, property, and energy sectors. Since joining WSP in 2022 as Managing Director for Planning & Advisory, Reilly quickly advanced to Deputy CEO, consistently supporting WSP’s mission to deliver sustainable, future-ready solutions for clients and communities.

This announcement coincides with the appointment of Mark Naysmith, currently President for WSP’s EMEIA region, as Global Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2025. With over 35 years at WSP, Mark brings extensive experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence and strategic growth. In his new role, Mark will oversee global operations, driving growth, financial performance, and collaboration across WSP’s regions worldwide.

Mark Naysmith, President EMEIA, commented: “After 36 years at WSP, it has been a pleasure to lead the EMEIA region, working with so many great colleagues and clients to deliver truly remarkable projects. Paul’s understanding of our UK and Ireland business and his commitment to client success make him an outstanding choice to take the reins. I am confident that under his leadership the business will continue to grow and flourish as a world-class consultancy and market leader in the UK and Ireland.”

Paul Reilly, Deputy CEO for WSP in the UK & Ireland said: “I am honoured to take on this leadership role in the UK & Ireland and to continue building on the solid foundation we’ve established. I look forward to working with our talented teams as we deliver impactful solutions for our clients and communities and further advance our industry leadership.”