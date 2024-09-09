Senior Advisor Joins Growing HSAT Crop Intelligence Team

HSAT, a leader in crop intelligence, has announced the appointment of Peter White as Senior Advisor to support the company’s continued development and growth strategy.

Peter brings with him over 30 years of expertise in technology, data, and AI/ML, having held leadership positions at global organisations such as HSBC, Goldman Sachs, and KPMG.

He began his career in technology at UBS before moving on to Goldman Sachs, where he spent many years as an electronic trading quant, designing models for auto-pricing assets and automatically managing risk in high-frequency trading.

In his most recent role, Peter was Director of Analytics at HSBC, overseeing teams of data engineers, data scientists, and technologists to harness large-scale data for improved business performance. Before HSBC, Peter was a senior manager at KPMG, using AI to identify risks in trades.

At HSAT, Peter will use his extensive experience in creating client solutions to refine the company’s product strategy and scale its operations to meet the growing demand for advanced predictive models. His immediate focus will include HSAT’s CropGPT platform and initiatives such as automating data pipelines, model verification, and ensuring the robustness of data and code assurance processes.

Rob Weston, founder of HSAT, commented: “Peter’s addition to the team will provide a valuable additional source of strategic and practical advice to ensure that our growth is built on a solid technology foundation. Having already supported HSAT informally since its founding, Peter will hit the ground running in this new role.”