Sprung Gym Flooring Celebrates Glasgow’s Selection for Commonwealth Games 2026

Richard McKay, Managing Director of Sprung Gym Flooring, has expressed his delight at the Scottish Government’s backing of Glasgow as the host city for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This decision reinforces the city’s commitment to hosting world-class sporting events, further cementing its reputation as a global sports hub.

Richard commented: “Glasgow’s potential appointment as the host city for the Commonwealth Games 2026 is a monumental achievement for the city, and it’s an honour to be a part of Glasgow’s journey towards this prestigious event. As a company rooted in high-quality sports infrastructure, Sprung Gym Flooring is thrilled at the prospect of supporting the development of facilities that will cater to some of the best athletes in the world.”

McKay also recalled Glasgow’s successful history in hosting international events, particularly the 2014 Commonwealth Games, where Sprung Gym Flooring provided solutions for the Chris Hoy/Emirates Velodrome and the Glasgow Aquatics Centre. He praised the efforts of local authorities and organisers for securing the Games once again. “The legacy left by the 2014 Games was transformative for Glasgow’s sports landscape, and I have no doubt that 2026 will be even more remarkable,” he said.

Sprung Gym Flooring has earned a reputation as a leading provider of top-quality sports flooring, supplying gyms, arenas, and training centres across the UK and beyond. The company’s innovative and resilient flooring systems enhance athletic performance, positioning them as a key contributor to Glasgow’s 2026 Games success.

McKay emphasised the broader significance of the Commonwealth Games, noting its role in fostering community involvement and economic development. “This event will bring enormous benefits not only to athletes and the sports sector but to the wider community through job creation, tourism, and lasting infrastructure. Sprung Gym Flooring is eager to play its part in supporting Glasgow’s preparations and ensuring that the athletes and spectators experience the very best.”

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will see thousands of athletes from over 70 nations competing in a diverse range of sports. As Glasgow gears up for the event, local companies such as Sprung Gym Flooring will play an essential role in delivering the infrastructure needed for its success.