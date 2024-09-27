Can 3D Printing Bridge the Gap Between Digital Creators and Major IP Holders?

MyMiniFactory and Knight Models are excited to unveil the release of officially licensed 3D-printable premium files from the DC Universe. These files feature iconic characters from the comics and films, including favourites like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, the Joker, and more.

This release is an important milestone, representing a shift in how 3D printing can significantly enhance the distribution of licensed merchandise on a global scale.

With MyMiniFactory’s focus on putting Creators first, it has built a marketplace that not only provides fairness, with 90% of the revenue going directly to the Creator – a stark contrast to traditional digital content platforms – but also respects intellectual property rights.

This philosophy is mirrored in MyMiniFactory’s community, which is built on rewarding creativity and meaningful design. This approach has created a sustainable online space where the work of independent Creators can sit alongside official content from some of the largest intellectual property holders in the world.

MyMiniFactory is keen to support its community of talented Creators in harnessing the power of brand licensing and developing innovative business models that challenge the traditional norms of licensing agreements.

The first DC models will be available on FronTiers, MyMiniFactory’s community-driven funding platform, in October 2024. This release includes 125 intricately designed STL files, all available for at-home 3D printing.

This landmark release is just the beginning of a transformative journey. Several major IP holders have already partnered with MyMiniFactory, with further collaborations planned in the coming months with the platform’s talented artist community.

