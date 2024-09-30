Glasgow-based tech firm PropEco has raised £275,000 in seed funding to advance its innovative platform, which assesses the long-term value and sustainability of properties. The funding will drive PropEco’s efforts to equip property professionals, insurers, and lenders with cutting-edge data and analytics to navigate the impacts of social and environmental changes, including climate change. The company plans to expand its team and accelerate product development, laying the groundwork for international growth in the next 12 months.

The funding round was led by Symvan Capital, a London-based venture capital firm known for backing early-stage, high-growth tech startups. The University of Strathclyde’s Inspire Entrepreneurs Fund also participated.

A Platform Delivering Key Insights

PropEco’s platform addresses three critical factors: transitional climate risks, physical climate risks, and well-being impacts. By leveraging AI, it continuously analyzes vast datasets—many proprietary—to deliver detailed assessments on issues like flood risks, air quality, and green retrofit potential. This drives a variety of offerings, including an API, portfolio assessments, browser-based risk tools, and property reports.

With its accessible and cost-effective insights, PropEco enables clients to reduce costs, improve risk management, enhance regulatory compliance, and boost customer retention.

Positioned to Meet Growing Market Demand

Founder and CEO Chris Hardman, a serial entrepreneur with a background in cleantech innovation, said, “The investment from Symvan Capital and the University of Strathclyde highlights the increasing importance of integrating environmental and social considerations into financial and property decisions.”

“As awareness of risks like climate change grows, PropEco is well-positioned to meet rising market demand and lead the emerging field of climate-conscious property technology,” he added. “Traditional risk assessments aren’t equipped to handle the complexities of evolving environmental and social conditions. We need data-driven, granular insights to make more informed and resilient decisions.”

Building a Resilient Property Market

Symvan Capital, founded in 2013, focuses on business-to-business (B2B) SaaS solutions and aligns its investment strategy with initiatives like the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS).

Allen Xu, Investment Manager at Symvan, said: “We’re excited to support PropEco in transforming how the property sector manages climate risk. PropEco’s platform addresses critical data challenges in an evolving market and helps create a more sustainable and resilient future for the property industry.”

Anne Henderson, Interim Head of Investment at the University of Strathclyde, added: “As a values-driven institution, we are proud to support PropEco through the Strathclyde Inspire Entrepreneurs Fund. Strathclyde is committed to fostering entrepreneurs and innovative companies that make a positive impact on society.”