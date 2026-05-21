Mark Kelly Walked Into a Federal Appeals Court and Made Hegseth Look Worse Than Before

Within the first twenty minutes of a certain type of federal appeals hearing, it is evident that the government’s attorneys are losing. The queries became more pointed. The judges are interjecting more often. The intervals between conversations get shorter. Standing at the lectern, the Justice Department lawyer begins qualifying responses that were confidently given the day before. According to every available story from inside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Wednesday, the Trump administration’s case for penalizing Senator Mark Kelly essentially went like that. The panel of three judges in the D.C. Circuit didn’t just appear doubtful. To put it simply, they appeared nearly perplexed that the government had pursued the case this far.

Kelly, a retired Navy Captain and Democratic senator from Arizona, and five other Democratic senators made a video earlier this year that is the source of the controversy. Active-duty service members were reminded by the film of something that is completely uncontroversial for any military lawyer or officer who has attended the Naval Academy. It is both morally and legally required of American troops to disobey commands that are unlawful. Annapolis teaches the concept. The Uniform Code of Military Justice enshrines it. Since the Nuremberg trials changed the way the world views lawful command, it has consistently appeared in U.S. military doctrine. By any conceivable interpretation, Kelly’s statement is not particularly noteworthy from a political standpoint. In any case, the administration considered it a crime.

Military law experts who had been silently observing the new Pentagon leadership immediately questioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s reaction. Hegseth moved to initiate a review of Kelly’s retirement grade and formally censured Kelly. The portion that has raised the most concerns is the later step in particular. In the modern military, retirement grade reviews are hardly ever used for political ends. The main purpose of the process is to deal with misbehavior, criminal convictions, or other blatant transgressions of military regulations. Constitutional law specialists believed that using it to punish a sitting senator for public political speech was way outside the historical bounds of the authority’s application.

Kelly’s constitutional rights as a former officer and a serving elected politician were infringed by Hegseth’s conduct, according to a lower court judge who had already barred the censure and retirement-grade review on First Amendment grounds. The case ended up before the D.C. court after the Justice Department appealed that decision. circuit. To be honest, the DOJ presented an ambitious argument to the appellate panel.

Government attorneys argued that retired veterans do not have the same First Amendment rights as regular citizens because they still get military retirement benefits and are still theoretically subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice in some ways. According to this interpretation, the military still has the power to look into, denounce, and punish former employees for political remarks that the current Defense Secretary deems offensive.

Speaking with professionals who have worked in constitutional law and military justice, there’s a feeling that this argument would never hold up in a federal appellate court. The challenge was exposed by Circuit Judge Nina Pillard’s interrogation. Pillard pointed out that every cadet at Annapolis is taught to warn troops not to obey unlawful commands, with the kind of straightforward precision that doesn’t usually come from federal appellate judges unless they are indicating something. How precisely the Defense Department could treat a normal restatement of military doctrine as a sanctionable political crime was the implied query, which she did not need to express. The government’s attorney found it difficult to respond in a way that pleased the judge or the courtroom.

Florence Pan, the Circuit Judge, persisted. According to Pan, the idea that former service members’ First Amendment rights might be restricted only because they receive retirement compensation is untenable. Retirement compensation is not a contractual bargain for lifelong political silence; rather, it is a benefit earned through service. If adopted, the claim that a citizen’s right to free expression is somehow waived by taking a military pension would have repercussions that the government most likely had no intention of defending in court. Pan’s interrogation revealed that outcome, and the DOJ’s response revealed how tough it was to defend it.

Mark Kelly Walked Into a Federal Appeals Court

The panel may adopt a cautious, limited finding that maintains the lower court’s decision while allowing the Defense Department to impose sanctions in more obvious misconduct cases. Based on the way the inquiry went, that is the most likely result. The panel may alternatively draft a more comprehensive decision that expressly restricts the executive branch’s power to punish former military people for engaging in protected political expression. Either result would be a significant setback for Hegseth’s attempt to punish a political rival through the Pentagon’s disciplinary procedures. In a larger sense, both results would convey a message to other retired veterans who might otherwise be discouraged from discussing military issues in public.

Although modest, Kelly’s comments outside the courts encapsulated the issues at hand. He called the administration’s actions un-American and a calculated attempt to restrict the freedom of speech of millions of other retired veterans nationwide. That framing has the advantage of being correct, regardless of how one views the political backdrop. Kelly isn’t the main focus of the case. Kelly has a national platform and constitutional safeguards as a senator. The case concerns any retired officer or enlisted veteran who may determine that public political speech is no longer worth the risk after learning of Kelly’s censure. The case is structurally relevant because of that deterrent effect rather than anything unique to Kelly’s circumstances.

Observing the larger trend, there’s a sense that the Trump administration’s second-term stance on military dissent has resulted in a number of legal stances that even friendly federal judges are finding challenging to uphold. In a number of situations, the Hegseth Pentagon has tried to expand the executive branch’s disciplinary authority over retired employees in ways that don’t neatly fit within the current legislative framework. Administratively, several of those initiatives have been successful. Regardless of which party controls the executive branch, federal courts have continued to treat First Amendment restrictions seriously in other cases, such as the Kelly case.