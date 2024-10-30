Horizon Energy Ventures and Landis+Gyr Enhance Partnership to Advance Workplace EV Charging Solutions in the UK

Horizon Energy Ventures, a prominent low-carbon financier and portfolio company of Arcus Infrastructure Partners, has partnered with Landis+Gyr, a global leader in integrated energy management solutions, to enhance the development and deployment of advanced electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for workplaces across the UK. This collaboration seeks to address the rising demand for EV infrastructure in business settings, improving accessibility and sustainability for organizations and their employees.

Under this memorandum of understanding, Horizon Energy Ventures and Landis+Gyr will leverage their combined expertise to expedite the implementation of smart EV charging systems designed specifically for workplace environments. By utilizing Landis+Gyr’s cutting-edge technology alongside Horizon Energy Ventures’ innovative financing strategies for sustainable energy solutions, this partnership aims to provide efficient, scalable, and future-ready charging options tailored to the needs of UK businesses.

“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Landis+Gyr, a leader in smart metering and energy management solutions,” said David McCoubrie, Head of Sales at Horizon Energy Ventures. “This partnership will not only aid businesses in their transition to EVs but also contribute significantly to achieving the UK’s net-zero targets by ensuring workplace charging is accessible, reliable, and seamlessly integrated.”

This initiative aligns with the UK government’s Workplace Charging Scheme (WCS), which incentivizes businesses to install EV charging infrastructure by offering grants that can cover up to 75% of purchase and installation costs, depending on eligibility. By working together, Horizon Energy Ventures and Landis+Gyr will enable businesses to capitalize on these incentives, making the transition to EVs more attractive and financially feasible.

“Landis+Gyr’s innovative technology and in-depth understanding of energy management are crucial for delivering intelligent charging solutions that can adapt to changing market demands,” stated Rob Harper, Director of Sales and Market Development at Landis+Gyr. “With Horizon Energy Ventures, we are poised to revolutionize the workplace charging landscape in the UK, equipping businesses for an electric future.”

This collaboration is part of a larger strategy to create an interconnected ecosystem that facilitates the decarbonization of transportation and energy. As the UK pursues its ambitious sustainability goals, the partnership between Horizon Energy Ventures and Landis+Gyr aims to empower businesses with the necessary tools to engage in this transition.

Initial installations under this partnership are anticipated to commence later this year, emphasizing scalable solutions suitable for a variety of business environments. By offering reliable and user-friendly workplace charging infrastructure, the two companies aim to establish a new benchmark in the UK market.