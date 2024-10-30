LRQA Strengthens Human Rights and Labour Standards Advisory with Strategic Acquisition of Ergon Associates

LRQA, a global leader in assurance, has acquired Ergon Associates, a top London-based consultancy specializing in labour standards, human rights, and gender equality.

As global businesses and investors face growing regulatory pressures, heightened scrutiny, and the need to integrate human rights due diligence, this acquisition strengthens the technical and advisory offerings for LRQA’s clients. The combined expertise of LRQA and Ergon Associates will empower companies to more effectively embed ESG factors into their decision-making processes.

This acquisition addresses a rising demand for robust ESG support. LRQA’s experience in ESG advisory, inspection, cybersecurity, and data insights aligns seamlessly with Ergon’s specialized focus on human rights, labour standards, and gender equality. Together, they will provide unparalleled advisory services across diverse sectors, markets, and client types.

Erin Lyon, Managing Director of LRQA’s Advisory division, emphasized the urgency of protecting human rights within complex global supply chains:

“LRQA is committed to strengthening our ESG capabilities to meet market demand. By combining our data-driven approach with Ergon’s expertise, we’re poised to create substantial impact for our clients and their communities.”

Steve Gibbons, Director of Ergon Associates, remarked on the value of joining forces:

“This partnership enhances our ability to support clients with in-depth expertise and insights in human rights, labour standards, and gender equality. With LRQA’s global reach, we’re excited to continue tackling key issues for our clients.”

This acquisition supports LRQA’s growth strategy, building on recent acquisitions of global risk management and advisory firms to enhance client support in a rapidly changing risk environment. Ian Spaulding, CEO of LRQA, stated:

“Our partnership with Ergon Associates strengthens LRQA’s ESG offerings, helping us lead the charge in labour standards and human rights. We remain focused on strategic growth through M&A, positioning LRQA as a global leader in assurance and risk management.”

The partnership, now complete with all regulatory approvals, is a milestone for both firms, advancing their mission to improve labour standards and human rights globally. Ergon Associates’ integration with LRQA will ensure a smooth transition that enhances impact for clients and strengthens both companies’ dedication to purpose-driven work.