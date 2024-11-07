Carpet and Flooring Expo 2025: Istanbul Welcomes Global Buyers

Scheduled from 7-10 January at Istanbul Expo Centre, the Carpet and Flooring Expo 2025 will welcome European buyers and industry leaders, showcasing the latest trends and innovations with three new halls added to enhance the display.

Preparations are well underway for the Carpet and Flooring Expo 2025 (CFE), set to open this January at the Istanbul Expo Centre. Building on the achievements of its inaugural event in December 2023, CFE returns with an expanded 120,000-square-metre area, allowing for a larger number of exhibitors and visitors. Marketing efforts and exhibitor registrations are advancing.

Following its first edition, which drew 21,000 visitors from 103 countries, the 2025 expo will introduce three additional halls. Co-organised by Tüyap Exhibitions Group, the Istanbul Carpet Exporters Association, and the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters Association, the event will attract buyers, designers, and professionals from across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the US.

Presenting Innovations in Carpets and Flooring

CFE 2025 will display a wide array of carpet, rug, and flooring solutions, from handmade to machine-made products, textile coverings, and more. Attendees will also benefit from sessions on future trends and industry advancements.

“As one of the fastest-growing exhibitions in the sector, CFE 2025 will offer a dynamic platform for global carpet and flooring professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and explore business opportunities. The fair’s continued expansion reflects the industry’s strong demand and Türkiye’s leading role in the global market,” said the General Manager of Tüyap Fairs Production Inc., Ilhan Ersozlu.

Enhancing Market Reach for Turkish Businesses

The Carpet and Flooring Expo offers Anatolian businesses an essential gateway to international markets, showcasing products that reinforce existing and new business links. Türkiye’s carpet exports, already surpassing US$ 2.8 billion, are anticipated to grow through connections established at this event.

To register, visit http://www.icfexpo.com.