Netherlands Highlights Its Appeal to Global Skilled Workforce

Figures from the Netherlands Statistical Office (CBS, 2024) confirm that the country continues to attract highly skilled migrants (HSM). In 2023, 21,500 professionals joined the Dutch workforce, showcasing the Netherlands’ ongoing efforts to secure top international talent.

The Netherlands is actively recruiting highly skilled professionals to address talent shortages through its Highly Skilled Migrant (HSM) program. Recent data from CBS shows that 21,500 individuals moved to the Netherlands as highly skilled migrants last year (CBS, 2024). Unusual Payroll, a consultancy that specialises in HSM applications and payroll management for international employers, has analysed this data to provide insights into the changing landscape of Dutch immigration and the challenges associated with international hiring.

A 2024 report from the Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment indicates that countries such as India, South Africa, and China remain key sources of skilled talent (Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, 2024). Despite new regulatory constraints, including a roughly 20% reduction in HSM admissions in 2023, the Netherlands continues to be a top destination for foreign talent. Seckin Canan, Managing Partner of Unusual Payroll stated, “The Dutch government’s tightened HSM requirements have introduced new challenges; however, the Netherlands still stands out as a strategic location for companies looking to build globally competitive teams. Our services are designed to streamline the HSM process for UK companies, ensuring full compliance with Dutch regulations.”

Navigating Changing Conditions: Why HSM Support is Key



Today’s global talent market requires companies to recruit from a diverse range of international pools to meet skills demands and enhance workforce diversity. As the Netherlands increasingly raises the documentation and evidence requirements for Highly Skilled Migrant (HSM) applicants, businesses are seeking professional support for efficient recruitment and compliance management (Netherlands Enterprise Agency, 2024). “We recognise the challenges posed by these regulatory changes,” Canan explained. “Unusual Payroll provides an end-to-end solution for UK companies, handling payroll, legal, and regulatory requirements to ensure smooth onboarding for highly skilled migrants.”

Unusual Payroll, specialises in payroll and consultancy services specifically tailored for companies hiring HSMs. This includes comprehensive support in managing legal, administrative, and compliance requirements—critical aspects for UK companies interested in employing international talent in the Netherlands. Unusual Payroll ensures that both companies and their new hires navigate the immigration process with minimal friction, allowing for seamless integration and a rapid start in the Dutch market.

The growing international market, along with stricter migration regulations, highlights the need for expert guidance. Seckin Canan noted, “The complexities of Dutch immigration law require a thorough understanding of the extensive documentation involved. Unusual Payroll assists companies in navigating these challenges by offering expertise in payroll and HR management, which is crucial for a seamless transition.”

Why the Netherlands Attracts International Talent



The Netherlands is well-known for its strong business environment, strategic location and favourable regulatory framework, making it attractive to both businesses and professionals (Invest in Holland, 2023). The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) has reported that the country’s economic stability, advanced infrastructure and high quality of life are key factors that draw skilled professionals (NFIA, 2023). For UK companies looking to leverage these advantages by recruiting top international talent, Unusual Payroll offers crucial support for managing the process from hiring to onboarding.

With a solid understanding of Dutch immigration laws and payroll regulations, Unusual Payroll helps UK-based businesses streamline their operations and gain a competitive edge in the global market. By handling the complexities of immigration, payroll and compliance, Unusual Payroll aims to eliminate barriers between global talent pools and UK employers, ensuring the efficient integration of highly skilled migrants into the Dutch workforce.