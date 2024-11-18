Morgan Motor Company has joined forces with renowned sports and supercar specialist Woodcote & Copse to establish a new dealership in Northamptonshire, UK. Located at the historic Silverstone Circuit, the heart of British motorsport, Morgan Silverstone will provide sales and aftersales support for both new and pre-owned Morgan sports cars.

Woodcote & Copse has extensive experience with sporting British brands including Lotus – which it has represented since 2008 – and Caterham. In addition, its team brings a wealth of knowledge from careers in the premium automotive sector. This experience and knowledge, combined with a well-located and accessible dealership, is designed to further strengthen Morgan’s retail offering to UK customers.

An official open event was held on 7 November at the new Morgan Silverstone dealership facility where the latest Morgan range comprising Super 3, Plus Four and Plus Six, were presented. In addition, Morgan’s Chief Design Officer, Jonathan Wells, introduced guests to the brand, giving insight into Morgan’s unique 21st century coachbuilding philosophy and approach to evolving timeless design.

The opening of Morgan Silverstone follows a period of success for Morgan, including the announcement of Plus Six Pinnacle in October. The now sold-out Pinnacle model is a fitting final chapter for Plus Six, which is ceasing production in 2025 to make way for a new flagship model.

Jack Woodgate, Head of Sales, Morgan Motor Company, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Woodcote & Copse to represent Morgan at the iconic home of British motorsport, Silverstone. The team behind Morgan Silverstone is one with extensive experience and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service that we know will enhance Morgan’s dealership network in the UK. We look forward to a successful partnership and to introducing new and existing customers to our exciting range of sports cars in the years to come.”

Matthew Haskins, Managing Director of Woodcote & Copse, said: “Morgan Silverstone marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to delivering authentic British sports car experiences. We are proud to partner with Morgan Motor Company to bring its unique range to our customers. We look forward to welcoming enthusiasts and new customers alike to Silverstone to experience Morgan’s timeless design, engaging driving dynamics, and signature craftsmanship at this iconic location.”