Birmingham-based developer and investor Sama Investment Group has announced that construction on its multi-million-pound Canalside residential project in Digbeth Quarter will begin in Q1 2025. The development, named Brickworks Canalside, offers 85 apartments now available for sale.

Inspired by the area’s rich industrial heritage, the eight-storey building will deliver a mix of one-to-three-bedroom homes. Located along Watery Lane Middleway and Bolton Street, the project sits adjacent to the Grand Union Canal, one of the West Midlands’ most iconic waterways.

New homes will be supported by a dynamic range of resident amenities including communal social space, office area and gym. The proposals also incorporate biodiverse roof top terraces, plants and foliage, and clean air features such as a “living wall” as part of the sustainably led plans.

With Brickworks Canalside located within proximity to the cultural and creative hub of Digbeth, Birmingham centre, and the city’s current and emerging transport hubs, residents will also benefit from 144 cycle storage spaces. The scheme is expected to be completed in 2026.

Bilal Ahmed, Founder and Executive Chairman of Sama, said: “This beautiful and modern development will enrich the lives of many Birmingham residents, and I’m delighted that we can rejuvenate this derelict brownfield site to deliver much-needed new housing to the city centre.

“There is great potential to breathe life into this historic section of the Grand Union Canal, while also supporting the wider regeneration of the area. We look forward to progressing Brickworks Canalside in early 2025 and continuing to support Birmingham’s growth as a major city.”