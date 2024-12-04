Pedddle is committed to supporting and empowering the next generation of British entrepreneurs. As the UK’s leading artisan market and stallholder directory, Pedddle has been a long-time ally of the creative community. With extensive experience working alongside the nation’s entrepreneurs, Pedddle has gained valuable insights into how young creatives can test their ideas and grow their businesses – and markets provide the perfect starting point for them.

Pedddle Founder, Nicki Capewell, reflects on the importance of markets: “Markets have always been a springboard for big ideas and bold dreams. Take Michelle Mone, for example – she started at markets before building her business empire. Or Susie Ma, founder of Tropic Skincare, who once sold skincare at markets before making her way onto The Apprentice. Even Lord Alan Sugar himself began selling at markets! While these markets weren’t necessarily the artisan kind we promote at Pedddle, they still served a vital purpose in helping entrepreneurs showcase their business ideas. All types of markets are crucial for helping British entrepreneurs bring their visions to life.”

Many of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs started with humble market stalls before becoming household names. And market spaces are more than just shopping destinations; they’re entrepreneurial playgrounds where creativity meets commerce, fuelling Britain’s vibrant economy and helping us secure a future for small businesses. Amidst the global economic turmoil we’ve experienced of late, our local market places are more necessary than ever before.

Why Markets Matter

Rebecca Adams, Pedddle’s Marketing Manager, elaborates. “Market places are incubators of innovation; they give entrepreneurs a chance to test what works, whatever kind of product they’re selling. Whether it’s homemade sausage rolls or handmade landshades, they get to see the public’s reaction in real time. Although we live in the age of social media, which can be an incredible selling tool, nothing really replaces getting that in-person feedback you can only get from selling face to face”.

For Rebecca, local markets are chance to promote diversity too. “By empowering artisans and stallholders, we’re not only enriching the market scene but also strengthening Britain’s economic and cultural landscape”. Pedddle is committed to celebrating and supporting grassroots efforts that spark big ideas. Rebecca says, “We welcome everyone, and we have a diverse range of makers and products to demonstrate that. One of our most-used taglines is ‘community over competition’, because we truly believe that businesses and entrepreneurs shouldn’t see one another as competition – there’s enough space for all of us, and we can build on one other’s ideas to create a better future for everyone”.

But exactly how is a market directory like Pedddle able to champion diversity? “More are more people are looking to break to mould and create a better future, whilst also acknowledging tradition. Markets are all about tradition – they’ve been running for literally thousands of years. They’re about community, keeping your money in your local area, to support your neighbours. But modern artisan markets offer a complete experience for everyone involved; music, entertainment, as well as that chance for entrepreneurs to test their products and sales skills. Expressing yourself in a creative way is so important as human beings, and they’re a chance to test those more off-the-wall ideas whilst building a business, so that we can diversify and grow, whilst acknowledging each local community and its traditions”.

“Creativity is the driver behind all entrepreneurship,” says Rebecca. “It inspires people to fill industry gaps and turn problems into solutions. By supporting market communities, we’re ensuring a future where the UK’s creative economy (and its business owners), can thrive.”