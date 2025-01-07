The construction sector is emerging as a crucial player in the global shift toward becoming “Nature Positive,” as highlighted by UK-based biodiversity consultancy, Biodiversify. While the built environment sector is responsible for up to 30% of global biodiversity loss, some leading construction businesses are making strides to mitigate this impact.

Building materials company Holcim made headlines in October 2024 as one of only three companies globally to publicly adopt science-based targets for nature. This move demonstrates that ambitious, credible action toward nature positivity is achievable, even in the building materials industry.

BAM, a signatory of the Nature Positive Business Pledge and an early member of the Supply Chain Sustainability School, is also leading the way by integrating biodiversity considerations throughout its supply chain. These examples reflect growing momentum in the construction industry to adopt nature-positive strategies and help preserve biodiversity for future generations.

Biodiversify reported a marked increase in construction companies seeking expert advice to embed Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) into their projects, particularly during the development of offices, depots, and manufacturing facilities.

The boutique consultancy has praised the industry for starting to scrutinise its supply chain, tracing the origins of raw materials such as aggregates and timber, and leveraging certification standards to make informed sourcing decisions that support biodiversity.

This emerging focus is aided by the recent work of the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) and Supply Chain Sustainability School to promote the business imperatives of sustainable procurement.

Biodiversify is currently undertaking groundbreaking work with the UKGBC to address the embodied ecological impacts that are caused by the resource extraction and manufacturing process, such as the production and transportation of raw materials and the disposal of unused materials. This work builds on the insightful 2023 report published by Expedition Engineering on ‘The Embodied Biodiversity Impacts of Construction Materials’.

Voluntary frameworks, such as the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and the Science-Based Targets Network (SBTN), have also played a pivotal role in encouraging the construction sector to assess its relationship with nature, aided by legislative drivers including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Daniel Oldham, Principal Consultant at Biodiversify, said: “The construction sector has made impressive progress in addressing its impact on nature, demonstrating its capacity for meaningful change.

“Voluntary nature frameworks have played a key role in helping the industry adopt robust methodologies for assessing impacts and dependencies on nature, enabling more informed and effective strategies. Many organisations are now wanting to align with science-based targets for nature, inspired by early adopters.”

“Legislation like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the upcoming European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) are providing a strong foundation. However, the construction industry can make an even greater impact by fully embracing science-based frameworks and integrating biodiversity considerations across its entire value chain.”

Biodiversify predicts that the momentum within the construction sector will continue to grow in 2025, spurred by legislative requirements and an expanding awareness of biodiversity’s critical role in business resilience.