Bedford’s CRDOne Wins Prestigious Client Satisfaction Award as Carl Darnell Gains National and Local Recognition

Bedford-based digital marketing agency CRDOne has received the highly regarded Client Satisfaction Award from Business Awards UK. The award acknowledges the agency’s outstanding performance in SEO, PPC, and web design, as well as its commitment to delivering exceptional client results.

CRDOne’s Director, Carl Darnell, has also been shortlisted for two major awards: Business Leader of the Year at the SME National Awards and Business Person of the Year at the Community Impact Luton Awards. Carl’s innovative approach to digital marketing and his focus on community impact have been widely celebrated.

The agency has delivered significant achievements for its clients, including helping a local tech firm challenge well-known competitors such as Music Magpie, Mazuma Mobile, and CEX. Other successes include increasing applications for a further education college by 149% in one year and doubling lead generation for a trading company in six months.

Speaking about the recognition, Carl said: “We’re incredibly proud to have received this award for Client Satisfaction. Our team is passionate about delivering results that make a difference, and we’re grateful for the trust our clients place in us.”

For more details about Carl and CRDOne, visit www.crdone.digital.