Valpre Capital, a London-based investment management firm, has announced the acquisition of its first property in Athens—a centrally located office building on Piraeus Street in the Omonia Square district. This purchase marks the beginning of Valpre Capital’s strategic initiative to establish a portfolio of high-quality aparthotels in central Athens’ most sought-after areas.

The project involves repurposing underutilized office spaces into modern accommodation solutions, in collaboration with local partner Mr. Anastasios Nasim.

The 2,900 sqm property, located in the bustling Omonia district, will undergo an extensive refurbishment to cater to the needs of today’s travelers and residents. Upon completion, the aparthotel will be operated by a renowned international brand, ensuring top-tier management and an exceptional guest experience.

Ahmad M. Hariri, Managing Partner of Valpre Capital, commented: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Valpre Capital’s expansion into the Athens real estate market. Piraeus Street is a strategic location at the intersection of business and culture, making it an ideal starting point for our aparthotel portfolio. Our vision is to deliver high-quality, sustainable assets that address the growing demand for flexible accommodation solutions in central Athens.”

Anastasios Nasim, local partner of Valpre Capital, added: “It is a privilege to partner with Valpre Capital on this strategic venture in Athens. Our shared commitment to creating developments that cater for the evolving needs of short-term accommodation while integrating seamlessly with the local community and environment is at the core of this venture.”

The refurbishment will incorporate sustainable practices and innovative design, reflecting Valpre Capital’s commitment to responsible investment and development. The aparthotel portfolio will target a diverse audience, including tourists, corporate travellers, digital nomads, and longer-stay residents, capitalizing on Athens’ growing appeal as an international business and leisure destination.

Valpre Capital anticipates completing the refurbishment and operational stabilization of the Piraeus Street property by Q1 2027. Additional portfolio expansion is expected, with the acquisition of another office building in the Monastiraki district planned in the coming months.

This initiative aligns with Valpre Capital’s strategic focus on unlocking value in urban real estate markets through innovation and operational excellence. By repurposing centrally located office buildings, the firm contributes to Athens’ urban revitalization while delivering superior risk-adjusted investment returns.