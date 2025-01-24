KYC Portal CLM, a leading no-code client lifecycle management (CLM) platform, has announced a strategic collaboration with PwC. This partnership brings together PwC’s global expertise in financial crime prevention, regulatory frameworks, and process management with the advanced capabilities of KYC Portal, delivering unmatched value to organizations worldwide.

PwC has selected KYC Portal as one of its preferred CLM platforms after a rigorous evaluation of market tools. Through this collaboration, PwC gains extensive knowledge of KYC Portal CLM’s transformative features, enabling enhanced operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. By leveraging PwC’s expertise in FinTech, RegTech, and strategic process optimization, organizations can now access a comprehensive solution to meet compliance demands while aligning with broader business objectives.

“KYC Portal CLM is revolutionising the way organisations manage compliance, risk, and client lifecycle processes,” said Kristoff Zammit Ciantar, Founder & CEO at KYC Portal. “Through this collaboration with PwC, we are empowering companies with an unparalleled combination of technical excellence and strategic insight. We are extremely proud to have been selected by PwC for such a collaboration and are very excited to start presenting our combined service playbook to both existing and new customers.”

PwC’s comprehensive expertise spans financial crime frameworks, risk management, and operational optimisation. Paired with KYC Portal’s no-code flexibility and automation, this collaboration provides an opportunity for businesses to mitigate compliance risks while enhancing productivity, backed by top expertise in the market.

“With KYC Portal CLM, we are well-positioned to help organisations navigate the complexities of compliance with confidence,” said Mark Loring, Partner, Financial Crime Managed Services Lead, London PwC UK. “Our collaboration allows us to offer a seamless blend of strategic consulting and technical capability to support organisations in achieving their compliance and operational goals.”

This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional client value in the ever-evolving regulatory landscape.