Sekura.id Becomes GSMA Official Open Gateway Channel Partner
Sekura.id, a leader in mobile network identity integration, is excited to announce its official partnership with the GSMA as an Open Gateway Channel Partner. This partnership is a landmark in the telecommunications field, enabling Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and enterprises around the world to seamlessly expose and commercialise their data through Sekura.id’s Open Gateway platform.
Unlocking Potential with Open Gateway
The GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative is a transformative move, allowing MNOs to leverage their essential signals and network capabilities through standardised APIs for services such as SIM Swap, Number Verification, Authentication, and Know Your Customer (KYC), among many others.
As an Open Gateway Channel Partner, Sekura.id brings decades of experience and continued delivery, having connected over 75 of the world’s leading operators and looks forward to supporting the 240 newly committed partners with its industry-leading platform, renowned for its speed, reliability, security, and self-healing capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted service with unlimited bandwidth.
- Experience and expertise: The Sekura.id team has been at the leading edge of mobile identity innovation and API integration, providing seamless connectivity and compliance for operators and enterprises alike, day in, and day out since 2019.
- Comprehensive support: We handle all technical integrations and remove obstacles, ensuring that operators and enterprises meet Open Gateway specifications and can swiftly commercialise their APIs with just one contract.
- Rapid deployment: With Sekura.id, operators can deploy services within six weeks and start generating revenue in just 12 weeks.
- Global reach: Sekura.id has a proven track record of success across six continents, helping MNOs and enterprises tap into new revenue streams and operational efficiencies.
