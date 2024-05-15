Saudi Arabia & UK Initiate Collaborative Artistic Heritage Campaign

This week, the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (Wrth) in Saudi Arabia, together with the United Kingdom, unveiled the “A Shared Heritage Of Two Kingdoms” initiative in Riyadh. This initiative celebrates art’s role in transcending boundaries and uniting cultures. It forms a part of the ‘GREAT FUTURES’ campaign, taking place on the 14th and 15th of May 2024 in Riyadh, which aims to illustrate the vast potential for UK business ventures within Saudi Arabia.

The initiative commenced with a series of activations and workshops in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, where artists from both countries engaged in traditional arts such as woodworking Najdi doors and Sadu weaving.

The event will move to the United Kingdom, with a workshop scheduled for Thursday 16th May at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. This workshop will concentrate on the traditional art of crafting Saudi doors, with the goal of enhancing cross-cultural understanding and artistic exchanges. The campaign will conclude at the Wrth headquarters in Riyadh on 18th May, where a workshop on jewellery embroidery will be conducted by British artist Harriet Frances, offering local artists a chance to explore varied cultural traditions.

Running concurrently with World Cultural Diversity Day on 21st May, the “Two Kingdoms” campaign supports Wrth’s mission to preserve traditional arts around the world and empower the artists who practice them.

Wrth has been a pivotal force in promoting the unique cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia through traditional arts education, exhibitions, and international exchanges for over 30 years. The institute is key in spreading recognition of traditional arts globally, emphasizing shared human values across diverse languages, cultures, and customs.

Committed to authentically showcasing the Kingdom’s rich legacy, Wrth continues to support and develop emerging local talent and those keen on mastering and advancing traditional arts.