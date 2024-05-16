Edinburgh’s Elite: Hidden Scotland Showcases Top Recommendations in Guidebook

Today, Hidden Scotland, the magazine that highlights the best of Scotland, is delighted to announce the top selections for their eagerly anticipated “Best of Edinburgh Guide Book.” This guidebook stems from a thorough polling process, where we engaged our community of over one million Instagram followers to nominate their preferred spots for visits, dining, shopping, and accommodations in Edinburgh.

Our expert team of researchers and writers analysed these community inputs to create a conclusive list showcasing the finest Edinburgh has to offer. Each selected venue exemplifies the quintessence of what Edinburgh can provide—from culinary excellence and unique shopping adventures to superior lodgings and indispensable local attractions.

“‘The Best of Edinburgh Guide Book’ is designed not only to spotlight the city’s finest offerings but also to support local businesses and encourage both visitors and residents to explore the depth and breadth of Edinburgh’s vibrant attractions” stated Jack Cairney, Founder of Hidden Scotland. “Our guide provides invaluable insights into Edinburgh’s rich cultural scene, celebrating both popular spots and hidden gems as recommended by those who know them best.”

“Being featured in The Best of Edinburgh by Hidden Scotland has been such a boost for us as a small business as it’s helping us reach new audiences and it’s bringing people to the store. Personally I’ve been gifting it to friends and business associates who are planning a visit to the city as it’s a high quality and useful guide, compact in size whilst profiling all the businesses we would normally recommend to visit – it’s the perfect gift!,” says Susan Doherty, owner of independent business Lifestory

In addition to featuring the top selections, the guidebook enriches the reader’s experience by sharing tales, stories, and fascinating facts about each location. It also offers local tips and suggestions for getting the most out of the city. A special inclusion is the Old Town walking map, which guides explorers through historic streets, helping them discover the secrets and delights of Edinburgh’s heart on their own terms.

The launch of this guidebook marks a significant moment for Hidden Scotland, emphasising our commitment to enhancing community engagement and boosting the visibility of local businesses. The featured places range from the historic allure of the Royal Mile to the vibrant culinary scene in Leith, and the serene green spaces spread across the city.

By highlighting these exceptional places, Hidden Scotland invites everyone to explore and support the diverse businesses that shape Edinburgh’s unique character. Each spot included in the guide will be promoted on our Instagram channel, inviting our followers to explore and enjoy the city’s rich array of offerings.

About Hidden Scotland’s guide to Edinburgh

Introducing Hidden Scotland’s guide to Edinburgh, a city unlike any other. Scotland’s capital fits all manner of descriptions – time capsule, trendsetter, visitor magnet, festival heartland – but above all it simply is what it is: a place apart. Topped by a fortress and stuffed with big sights and mazy stories, it successfully straddles the last millennium and a half by somehow being both locked in the past and fixated on the future.

Half a million souls call the city home year-round, but many times that number descend on its streets at different points in the calendar. From the rainbow-feathered cornucopia of the summer Fringe to the massed merry-making of Hogmanay – not to mention a whole galaxy of other concerts, exhibitions, parades and parties – this is somewhere that routinely feels like the place to be.

In this guide, you’ll find a hand-picked assortment of different diversions to explore. The range is broad, encompassing monuments, cafés, theatres, galleries, walking routes, gift-buying tips, guided tours, and whisky tastings, along with restaurants, picture houses, pubs, and bookshops. Some attractions are well known, while others are hidden gems. It’s our hope that you enjoy discovering them.

Edinburgh is nothing without context, of course, so there’s ample space for historical tales, cultural highlights, suggested itineraries, and the quirkier elements that give the city its special reputation. Also included are a fantastic range of hotels and out-of-town excursions.

Time spent here is generally time to relish, and this guide is designed to help you make the most of all Edinburgh has to offer.

Full list of finalists



CAFES:



Beatnik; Ante; Café Milk; Cairngorm Coffee Roasters; Considerit; Cowan and Sons; Fortitude; Grow Urban; Lowdown Coffee; Machina Coffee Roasters; The Milkman; Printworks Coffee; Throat Punch Coffee Company; Twelve Triangles; Union Brew Lab; Williams and Johnson; Burr and Co; Albys; 101 Bakery; Castello Coffee; Hideout Café; Wellington Coffee; The Pastry Section; Salt Cafe; Toast; Room and Rumours; Gordon Street Coffee; Urban Angel; Leo’s Beanery; The Pantry; Lannan Bakery; Salt Café; Babyfaced Baker

RESTAURANTS:



Aizle; Cafe St Honore; Fhior; Forage & Chatter; The Gardener’s Cottage; Heron; Kanpai; The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage; Noto; Restaurant Martin Wishart; Timberyard; Tipo; The Kitchin; L’Escargot; Ondine; The Little Chartroom; Wedgwood The Restaurant; Nobles Bar & Restaurant; Pizzeria 1926; Razzo Pizza; Rhubarb; BABA; Borough; Cafe Royal; Hendersons; Yamato; Earls Burger Co; Edinburgh Street Food; Knights Kitchen Cafe; Bittersweet Leith; Kyloe; McKirdy’s Steak Restaurant; Dishoom; The Witchery; White Horse Oyster and Seafood Bar; Soul Vegan; Chop House; L’Escargot Bleu; New Town Fox; Lucky Yu; Novapizza Vegan Kitchen; Eorna; Skua; Harajuku Kitchen; Junk; No 35 at The Bonham; Dulse

SHOPS:



Golden Hare Books; Lifestory; Stòr Lifestyle; Tartan Blanket Co; Meander Apparel; Cadenhead’s Whisky Shop; An Independent Zebra; Red Door Gallery; Bard Scotland; Kestin; The Method; Treen; Armchair Books; Tills Bookshop

ATTRACTIONS:

Princes Street Gardens; Calton Hill; Royal Botanic Garden; Circus Lane; Dean Village; Arthur’s Seat; Edinburgh Castle; Gladstone’s Land; Scottish National Gallery; Johnnie Walker Experience; Riddle’s Court; The Writers’ Museum; National Museum of Scotland; St Giles’ Cathedral; Walter Scott Monument; The Real Mary King’s Close; Blair Street Underground Vaults; Scottish Poetry Library; The Scotch Whisky Experience; Royal Yacht Britannia Tour; Surgeons’ Hall Museums; Magdalen Chapel; Palace of Holyroodhouse

ACCOMMODATION:

The Witchery; The Balmoral; Fingal; Porteous’ Studio; Rock House; The Pavilion at Lambs House; Market Street Hotel; Murrayfield Hotel; House of Gods; Virgin Hotels Edinburgh; The Raeburn; The Bridge Inn; Cheval The Edinburgh Grand; Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian; Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel; The Roseate; Kick Ass Hostels; Eden Locke; The Baxter Hostel; Observatory House; The Scotsman Hotel; Prestonfield House; Gleneagles Townhouse; The Rutland Hotel

Pricing and Availability