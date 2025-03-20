In recent years, AI trading has emerged as a leading trend in the financial sector, enabling investors to identify opportunities, make quicker decisions, and minimize risks in volatile markets. Initially met with skepticism, AI-powered trading has proven to be transformative.

Data from AltIndex.com reveals that AI-driven trading and portfolio optimization was the most lucrative use of AI in finance last year, with one in four investors seeing the highest returns from these strategies.

AI Trading Beats AI-Improved Customer Service and Reports, 25% of Investors See the Highest ROI

While many investors initially worried about artificial intelligence making mistakes, increasing volatility, or even causing market crashes, AI systems showed they can analyze huge amounts of data in seconds, spot patterns, and adjust to market conditions, turning doubt into widespread adoption. As AI technology keeps improving, it is no longer just an option but a must-have tool for investors who want to stay ahead.

According to Nvidia’s State of AI in Financial Services 2025 survey, trading and portfolio optimization was the leading generative AI use case in financial services last year, bringing the highest returns for 25% of investors, more than any other AI application in finance.

In comparison, around 20% of investors saw the best results from AI-powered customer service. At the same time, only 11% named report generation and document processing their most profitable AI use, half as many as AI trading.

AI Trading Adoption More Than Doubled in a Year, Reaching 38%

AI-powered tools, such as trading bots, alternative data platforms, and AI-driven investment strategies, have made trading faster, smarter, and more accessible, drawing in a wave of new users. While their number has steadily increased in the past few years, 2024 saw an especially big jump.

According to Nvidia`s survey, 38% of investors used AI for trading and portfolio optimization last year, more than double the 15% in 2023. This also shows that AI trading is still expanding, with even more growth expected in the future.

Beyond trading, financial services, in general, saw a massive adoption of AI use in 2024. While AI was used across the sector in many ways, the biggest increase was in customer experience and engagement, where 60% of respondents used AI in 2024, up from just 25% the year before.

Other popular AI applications included report generation, investment research, and document processing, which were used by over 50% of firms, double their share from the previous year. Meanwhile, synthetic data generation, coding assistance, software development, AI-powered marketing, and enterprise research were adopted by around 40% of respondents, also twice as many as the year before.