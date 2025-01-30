Heligan Group has named Nick Leitch as Managing Partner of Investments, reinforcing its expertise in strategic advisory and investment services.

Nick is a highly regarded figure in banking and financial services, with extensive experience in transaction-based financing, working capital, and growth funding across diverse corporate sectors.

Previously, Nick spent eight years at Shawbrook as Managing Director, where he played a pivotal role in developing and expanding the Corporate Lending division. Under his leadership, the business grew to national recognition, achieving £1 billion in facilities within the specialist lending market. His deep understanding of investment strategies and financial partnerships has made him a trusted advisor for management teams, shareholders, and investors.

His appointment marks a key step in Heligan Group’s commitment to driving investment growth and delivering innovative financial solutions for businesses.

With over 30 years of experience in banking, investment and commercial leadership roles, Nick began his career at banks including First National, Barclays and Lloyds TSB, where he developed an extensive understanding of secondary and mainstream banking. Building on this foundation, Nick transitioned into restructuring and debt advisory at Ernst & Young before moving into private equity and investment roles with Endless and Seneca. In 2016, Nick joined Shawbrook, where he played a pivotal role in developing award-winning financial products, which have supported transaction-based, working capital and growth funding needs across diverse corporate sectors.

Nick commented: “Joining Heligan aligns with my ambition to return to investing, business building, and driving growth in equity markets with a unique sector specialism. The team’s expertise in intelligence, law enforcement, and cyber security is unrivalled, and I’m excited to build on this success to position Heligan as the leading investor and adviser of choice in technologies for Nation State and Enterprise Security, Crime Prevention and Public Safety.”

Dr Tim Grasby, CEO of Heligan Group, added: “We are delighted that Heligan’s growing reputation has enabled us to attract someone of Nick’s calibre to join our team. His exceptional track record in leadership roles, executing strategic vision, and achieving award-winning recognition in a highly competitive landscape will be pivotal in sustaining and accelerating our continued expansion.”