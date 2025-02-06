iDenfy, a global leader in identity verification, compliance, and fraud prevention, has joined Circle’s Alliance Program, a global network of organizations dedicated to driving innovation in the financial sector. Through this collaboration, iDenfy will provide its advanced identity verification, anti-money laundering (AML), and Know Your Business (KYB) solutions to Circle’s network of industry leaders. This will enable businesses to streamline compliance, reduce fraud risks, and leverage new opportunities in the evolving digital financial landscape.

Circle, a financial technology firm known for issuing the USD Coin (USDC), is focused on building an open, inclusive, and efficient financial ecosystem. Its Alliance Program unites businesses and innovators to accelerate the adoption of blockchain-based financial solutions and promote financial inclusion worldwide.

By joining this initiative, iDenfy strengthens its mission to enhance security, trust, and efficiency in digital finance, supporting businesses in navigating the complexities of compliance and fraud prevention.

As part of the program, iDenfy will engage with industry veterans, explore emerging trends, and connect with leading organizations to drive mutual brand awareness and business growth. The partnership allows iDenfy to present its solutions to Circle’s global ecosystem, helping businesses protect against money laundering, fraud, and other financial crimes.

iDenfy brings to the table a comprehensive suite of compliance tools, including support for over 3,000 identified documents from 200 countries and territories. The company’s all-in-one platform offers not only identity verification with the latest face recognition algorithms to ensure that the faces analyzed are real and prevent the use of fakes or tricks during the verification process, but also business verification with access to official credit bureaus, direct integration for politically exposed persons (PEPs), sanctions, and adverse media checks, together with ongoing screening and audit-ready reports.

In addition, iDenfy’s pay-per-approval pricing model ensures cost efficiency by charging only for verified customers and eliminating fees for denied verifications. This approach sets the company apart from competitors, who typically charge for all verification attempts, regardless of the outcome.

Circle’s Alliance Program provides a unique platform for members to explore industry trends, engage with innovators, and expand their networks. Through this collaboration, iDenfy will have the opportunity to showcase its expertise in identity verification and fraud prevention, helping businesses in the Circle ecosystem stay ahead of regulatory requirements and emerging threats.

“We are thrilled to join Circle’s Alliance Program and contribute to their mission of fostering financial inclusion and innovation on a global scale. Our identity verification and fraud prevention solutions are designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of compliance while delivering a seamless user experience,” said Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy.

With over 600 customers worldwide, including the Bank of Lithuania, iDenfy has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking robust compliance solutions. The company’s AI-powered platform combines advanced technology with user-friendly features, enabling businesses to verify identities, screen for risks, and generate compliance reports with ease. The partnership aim to address the challenges of financial crime, enhance trust in digital transactions, and support the global adoption of secure and inclusive financial systems.

‘’It is a privilege to welcome iDenfy to the Circle Alliance Program. Their expertise in identity verification and fraud prevention aligns with our commitment to building a secure and inclusive financial ecosystem. By bringing iDenfy’s solutions to our network, we can help businesses protect against financial crimes while driving innovation and growth,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle.

“In today’s fast-paced world, businesses need reliable tools to combat fraud and ensure compliance without compromising user experience. Our collaboration with Circle’s Alliance Program allows us to reach a broader audience and make a meaningful impact on financial security, ” added Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy.