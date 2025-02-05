Mobility Care Just Became More Affordable for UK Veterans – Here’s How

A leading UK mobility care provider has introduced a new discount scheme designed exclusively for veterans of the UK Armed Forces.

Halton Stairlifts, based in Liverpool, is taking proactive steps to ensure that essential mobility support remains affordable for those who need it most.

This special discount is designed to help veterans retain their independence, allowing them to stay in their homes comfortably and safely.

The transition from military to civilian life often brings mobility-related challenges, particularly for those facing long-term physical conditions.

Neil McKenzie, owner of Halton Stairlifts, explained:

“As a company that values independence and accessibility, we believe it is our duty to support those who have served our country.

“This initiative is our way of giving back to the veteran community, ensuring they have access to reliable and affordable stairlifts.”

Through this veteran-focused initiative, Halton Stairlifts reinforces its commitment to offering accessible mobility solutions alongside high-quality customer service.

In addition to the discount, the company provides flexible payment plans through reputable financial providers, ensuring veterans can access straight and curved stairlifts with ease.

“We understand the sacrifices veterans have made for our country, and we want to express our gratitude in a meaningful way,” said McKenzie.

“Our goal is to provide practical, cost-effective solutions that allow them to stay safe and independent in their own homes.”