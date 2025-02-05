One year after acquiring Norwegian technology company Origo Solutions, HIMA Group reflects on a highly successful integration. The collaboration has yielded impressive results, with significant growth in both sales and employment, reinforcing Origo’s strong position in the wider energy sector.

Since becoming the regional hub for Scandinavia within HIMA Group, Origo Solutions has doubled its sales over the past two years and increased its workforce by 20% in its first year under the HIMA umbrella. This growth has earned Origo Solutions recognition as one of Norway’s fastest-growing companies in 2024, as reported by the Norwegian business newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN).

Scandinavian customers now benefit from enhanced expertise and access to HIMA’s global network, strengthening the company’s capabilities in delivering innovative safety and automation solutions.

“We see Origo Solutions as an excellent addition to the HIMA Group. Together, we are committed to sustainable growth and innovative solutions for the future,” says Steffen Philipp, shareholder of HIMA Group.

The integration process is progressing faster than planned – more than half of the defined work areas have already been completed. “Origo Solutions has quickly become an integral part of HIMA Group. The accelerated sales growth and the expansion of our solutions portfolio are impressive results of this merger,” says Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA Group.

Synergies for innovation and growth

The acquisition of Origo Solutions strengthens the competitiveness of HIMA Group and creates synergies in the process industry and the energy sector, including oil and gas as well as renewables. Scandinavia, and Norway in particular, plays a key role in the European energy industry, with Norway being the largest oil and gas producer in Europe, covering a significant share of the gas demand of EU countries.

In particular, the innovative digital platform SCADA+ offers a wide range of applications beyond renewable energy. It opens new markets both in Scandinavia and worldwide, including industrial and digitalization efforts. New projects in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, as well as the conclusion of a multi-million contract with Equinor, underline the importance of Origo for the HIMA Group’s growth strategy. “Our customers welcome the integration into the HIMA Group. They benefit from our expanded solutions portfolio and close collaboration with HIMA experts,” explains Bjørn-Tore Lenes, CEO of Origo Solutions.

Milestones of the Integration

Milestones of the integration include customer focus, IT, team spirit, growth, and the expanded solutions portfolio. For example, Norwegian customers visited the HIMA Customer Solutions Center in Germany and appreciated the opportunities offered by the global network.

Close collaboration between departments such as engineering, IT, sales, and the innovation lab in the first year of integration has fostered best practices and knowledge transfer. HIMA’s end-to-end solutions, from initial study to project completion and support, ensure customers receive comprehensive support throughout the lifecycle of their projects.

Outlook: focus on growth in energy sector and digital solutions

Origo Solutions plays a key role in the global strategy of the HIMA Group. While the focus includes the transformation of the energy market, HIMA also emphasizes digitalization and industrial solutions across the energy industry including renewables, reinforcing its role as a safety-related automation leader. Jörg de la Motte concludes: “With the acquisition of Origo Solutions, HIMA Group is not only strengthening its market presence, but will also build further on Origo’s digital platform development.”