I-COM, a full-service digital marketing and web development agency, is proud to mark two decades of providing innovative and results-driven solutions for its clients.

Founded in 2004 and based in Manchester, I-COM has transformed from a small, passionate team into a thriving business. Specializing in web design, web development, content marketing, SEO, PR, and PPC, the firm serves a diverse client base, with a particular focus on professional services.

Founded by Ravi Bhalla, who took on the role of Managing Director in 2023, I-COM’s continued growth is a testament to its dedication to innovation, client success, and fostering a strong company culture. This culture is evident in the high employee retention rate, with almost a third of the team celebrating a decade of service, a rarity in the digital marketing industry.

In 2019, I-COM reached a transformative milestone by transitioning to an employee-owned model, reinforcing its ethos of collaboration, shared success, and long-term commitment to its team and clients. This move has empowered every team member to play an integral role in shaping the business’s future while ensuring its core values remain at the heart of operations.

As it celebrates 20 years of achievements, I-COM is looking ahead with plans for continued innovation and growth, driven by the same passion and dedication that have been the foundation of its success since 2004.

Ravi Bhalla, Managing Director at I-COM said: “Reaching 20 years in business as an employee-owned marketing firm is more than just a milestone–it’s a celebration of the people who have shaped our journey. As a business, we believe in the power of shared ownership to inspire innovation, foster collaboration, and empower every team member to take pride in our collective success. Over two decades, we’ve navigated a rapidly changing industry, grown alongside our clients, and delivered results that truly make a difference. Our ability to offer headless web development solutions has been key to ensuring that our clients are ahead of the curve as we continue to innovate our services.

“This anniversary is a reflection of the dedication, creativity, and shared vision that drive everything we do. As we look to the future, I am excited to explore new opportunities for the growth of our business.”