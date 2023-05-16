ZeptoMetrix Unveils PROtrol: Ensuring Quality Control for the Lateral Flow Immunoassay Market

ZeptoMetrix®, a renowned provider in the field of infectious disease diagnostics, is thrilled to introduce PROtrol TM, an innovative range of products specially crafted for antigen-based diagnostic methods. These meticulously developed third-party materials accurately simulate real clinical specimens, enabling the evaluation and monitoring of performance in antigen-based assays, particularly lateral flow immunoassays used in the detection of infectious diseases.

PROtrol stands as the sole whole organism reference material that provides comprehensive testing data. Each batch of this product is accompanied by protein concentration and TCID50 value information, minimizing the need for qualification testing. By offering superior reproducibility, PROtrol optimizes financial resources and reduces processing time by diminishing the necessity for repetitive testing.

Dr. Karuna Sharma, Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, expressed, “The rapid expansion in the development of antigen-based assays has revealed certain quality challenges. Inactivated, whole organism controls tailored specifically for antigen tests equip manufacturers with the necessary tools to thoroughly assess the performance of their assays, thereby ensuring higher quality tests in the market.”

The inaugural member of this product line is PROtrol SARS-Related Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Isolate: USA-WA1/2020* (PROSARS(COV2)-587). As we transcend the COVID-19 pandemic, ZeptoMetrix remains committed to expanding the PROtrol product line, providing assay manufacturers with top-notch controls that facilitate the accessibility of cost-effective and user-friendly diagnostics.

Evangeline Gonzalez, President of the Antylia Diagnostics division, stated, “The launch and expansion of PROtrol solidify our position as the preferred partner for diagnostic test developers. Working alongside our diagnostic partners, ZeptoMetrix takes pride in the role PROtrol plays in granting patients worldwide greater access to diagnostic testing.”

For further details on how to order the new PROtrol and explore additional ZeptoMetrix products, please visit: https://www.zeptometrix.com

About ZeptoMetrix® ZeptoMetrix® stands as a distinguished industry leader, dedicated to designing, developing, and delivering cutting-edge, high-quality solutions to the infectious disease diagnostics market. With expertise in molecular diagnostics, including external quality controls, verification panels, proficiency panels, and customized and OEM products/services, ZeptoMetrix sets the industry standard for performance and reliability, making it the preferred choice for independent third-party quality control materials.

Contact Information

Andrew Zenger

Global Product Manager

andrew.zenger@antylia.com

(716) 715-7417