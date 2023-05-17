Glean named as SIIA CODiE Award 2023 finalist in Ed Tech Leadership category

Glean , the global Ed Tech scale-up announces that Glean was named a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Ed Tech Leadership > Best Ed Tech Company to Watch category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

Glean is a rapidly growing leader in the education technology industry, with two EdTech Cool Tool award wins in March alongside being named a top 10 UK tech company by Best Companies earlier this year. Being listed as one of three international finalists in the SIIA CODiE Awards cements recognition in the industry for the company’s continued commitment to changing lives with education technology.

With its innovative approach to personalized learning, Glean helps students to improve grades, boost their confidence, and reduce stress. From improving note-taking, to building life-long learning skills, it allows students to capture, organize and refine information, then apply their knowledge. This enables them to build useful resources without worrying about wasting important information.

Glean is a valuable tool for students who sometimes struggle with studies: learners who might be neurodiverse, studying in a second language, or dealing with stress and anxiety amongst other challenges. On average, the global graduation rate is just 38%. Glean is designed to address the four common challenges associated with poor academic performance due to the way information is shared and received in class.

With Glean’s technology, learners can record classes, add notes, images, slides, transcripts, and more to create rich study resources. It works: after just 1 semester of using Glean, 91% of students improve their grades, including 100% of students identified as being at-risk of dropping out that semester.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Glean was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

“The 2023 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who are out in front, leading their industries forward,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

“Being listed as a finalist for the SIIA CODiE Awards is an especially meaningful achievement for Glean,” said Dave Tucker, Founder and CEO of Glean. “The Oscars” of edtech, the CODiE awards stand apart for having a highly rigorous and involved judging process covering the product and every aspect of the organization, so we are incredibly proud to receive this acknowledgement for the growing impact that Glean is having on the lives of learners around the world.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations June 21-22, 2023 at 1pm EST.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

About Glean

Glean is a global EdTech company that has been honing its focus on improving inclusive learning since 2007. With headquarters in the UK amidst a thriving tech industry, Glean’s study tool is currently used in over 700 universities and colleges around the world, including some of the world’s most prestigious Ivy League institutions.