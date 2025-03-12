VitrA Tiles Expands Renewable Energy Use with Aksaray Solar Power Plant

VitrA Tiles has officially activated its Aksaray solar power plant, marking another step in its drive for sustainability.

As a key player in the Eczacıbaşı Group, VitrA Tiles continues its progress towards a sustainable energy transition. The commissioning of the Aksaray Solar Power Plant (SPP) follows the launch of a 3.5 MW rooftop solar facility in Bozüyük in 2023. With a 30 MWe/36 MWp capacity, the Aksaray plant plays a crucial role in reducing the company’s reliance on non-renewable energy. This initiative means that over half of the electricity consumed in its Turkish operations this year will be sourced from renewable energy.

Paving the Way for a Sustainable Energy Model

Designed to significantly contribute to VitrA Tiles’ energy requirements, the Aksaray solar plant will generate enough power to support 19,700 households annually. The facility houses 65,520 PV modules, each with a 550 Wp capacity, and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 37,190 tonnes per year.

VitrA Tiles CEO Mert Karasu highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability, stating: “We aim to produce half of our electricity consumption from our own renewable energy facilities by 2025 and all of it by 2030 and thanks to this investment, we are one step closer to our global goals by further reducing our carbon footprint. We are committed to meeting all our electricity needs from renewable sources in the future.”

Construction of the Aksaray SPP began in April 2024, with electricity production commencing in February 2025 after the successful completion of PV module installations, inverter and transformer setups, cabling, and power transmission line connections. This investment not only enhances environmental sustainability but also positions VitrA Tiles as a leader in the industry’s green energy transformation.