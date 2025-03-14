East Midlands Aeropark, a volunteer-led charity, has submitted plans to North West Leicestershire District Council for an exciting new expansion. The proposed development, carried out by GCS Group, will introduce two modular buildings, featuring a new entrance, snack bar, and four dedicated viewing shelters.

As part of the revamp, the Aeropark’s old entrance building will be repurposed into a special exhibit space showcasing artifacts related to their iconic Vulcan aircraft, further enriching the visitor experience.

Stuart Colley, PR Officer and Retail Manager at East Midlands Aeropark, expressed enthusiasm for the project: “This development is a significant step forward for East Midlands Aeropark. Our mission is to protect and promote Britain’s aviation heritage, and our visitors play a crucial role in keeping this history alive.”

The expansion is designed to “Enhance the Visitor Experience”, also known as Project EVE, by introducing modern facilities and creating additional space for learning, exploration and refreshments.

Stuart continued, “The new buildings from GCS Group will provide much-needed facilities for aviation enthusiasts and families alike. We’re looking forward to seeing the transformation take shape.”

GCS Group has been appointed as the principal contractor for this exciting development. With extensive experience in modular solutions, GCS Group has been designing, supplying and installing portable and modular buildings throughout the UK since 2007.

“It’s fantastic to be working with East Midlands Aeropark on this project.” Said Jade Sheppard, Head of Operations at GCS Group. “We’re passionate about supplying buildings that make a real difference, and proud to provide a well-deserving charity with a bespoke space that can meet their needs both now and in the future.”

“The modular approach allows us to complete most of the build off-site, quickly and sustainably, with little disruption to the park and its customers. We can’t wait to see them in place and being used.”

Once approved, construction is expected to begin in Autumn 2025, with the new facilities set to open for the start of the winter season.