Global infrastructure and clean energy innovator ELIRE Group has announced the launch of ELIRE Labs—its new innovation arm focused on driving technology development, market expansion, and commercial deployment.

The new division will boost ELIRE’s efforts to deliver next-generation, decarbonization-focused solutions across key sectors such as aerospace, maritime, energy, mobility, and public infrastructure.

Climate-focused world-first technological innovations include;

Smart city floating infrastructure – Transforming waterfront infrastructure for ports, river cities and coastal cities with world’s first solutions in line with 8 UN SDGs.

eSTOL – electric short take off and landing aircraft – Accelerating the electrification of commercial light aircraft, world first from the production line

The Global Music Vault in partnership with Microsoft: a net-zero, zero-energy Arctic data vault preserving global heritage without servers or emissions.

Key highlights:

Active partnerships with Hyundai HTWO, Microsoft, and leading universities to co-develop breakthrough clean tech.

Focus areas include AI-powered infrastructure, offshore robotics, hydrogen hubs, and modular clean energy systems.

ELIRE Labs has collaborated with industry, research, and government to develop the next generation of technologies that don’t just reduce emissions—but redefine how we live, build, and move in a climate-challenged world.

Led by Patrick Lane-Nott, a seasoned systems and technology engineer with a 28-year track record across F1, McLaren, ABB, and more, ELIRE Labs combines world-class engineering, deep-tech R&D, and commercial strategy to deliver real-world, scalable solutions.

Real solutions to real problems : From zero-energy data infrastructure to electric aviation and floating smart cities, ELIRE Labs is already delivering world-first technologies designed to mitigate emissions, reduce energy demand, and increase climate resilience. Sector-spanning innovation : ELIRE Labs work supports decarbonisation across aerospace, maritime, mobility, energy and urban infrastructure—all critical sectors in the race to net zero. Built for scale : With expertise drawn from Rolls-Royce Labs, Formula 1, Boeing, McLaren, amongst others the Lab bridges R&D with strategic market development to move sustainable technologies quickly from prototype to market.



