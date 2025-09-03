Easee Celebrates One Million Smart EV Chargers Sold in Just Seven Years

The company’s most advanced charger to date, the vehicle-to-grid (V2G)-ready Charge Pro, marks the 1 millionth charger sold by Easee, a remarkable achievement in only seven years.

Designed, engineered, and produced in Norway, the success of Easee’s streamlined manufacturing strategy has been instrumental in making effortless charging a practical reality throughout Europe.

The new 22 kW Charge Pro provides powerful, scalable, and reliable charging for locations where charger and vehicle uptime are critical, from fleet depots to commercial car parks, enabling owners to save costs and generate value from their charging sites.

The Charge Pro comes with MID certification right out of the box, guaranteeing highly accurate energy metering and precise billing for businesses that require dependable and efficient charging management.

The 1 millionth unit will be seamlessly integrated into Easee’s extensive smart charging platform, which will further advance the business’ strategy to use smart charging and intelligent load balancing technology to optimize power demand and enhance grid resilience.

Easee, a trailblazer in the smart EV charging industry, has reached a significant milestone in its mission to streamline electrification, with one million chargers sold globally. Fittingly, the one-millionth unit sold is the new Easee Charge Pro—the company’s most sophisticated and vehicle-to-grid (V2G)-ready charger yet, specifically engineered for demanding environments such as fleet depots, apartment complexes, and commercial car parks.

Conceived, designed, and manufactured in Norway, this achievement highlights the effectiveness of Easee’s streamlined manufacturing approach and its steadfast commitment to bringing effortless charging to life across Europe.

The new 22 kW Charge Pro is built to deliver powerful, scalable, and reliable charging in locations where uptime is critical. Supporting both single- and three-phase installations, it enables site owners to manage costs effectively and unlock new value from their charging infrastructure. To ensure dependable and efficient management, the charger comes MID-certified as standard, providing the highly accurate energy metering required for precise billing.

The landmark Charge Pro unit will be fully integrated into Easee’s expansive network of connected chargers, supporting the business as it continues to pave the way for its strategy to support regional and national grid balancing initiatives with an immediate, scalable solution for tackling Europe’s energy supply challenge.

Anthony Fernandez, CEO of Easee, said: “Since founding Easee in 2018, our goal has always been to make the transition to electric mobility smoother, smarter, and more accessible. A million chargers sold is a proud moment—not just for the numbers, but for what it represents: trusted products, made in Norway, serving real needs across Europe.”

“With Charge Pro, we’re continuing that journey, building a charging ecosystem that can support drivers, businesses, and the grid alike.”

Driving sustainable EV growth: reinforcing energy security and creating a resilient grid

As EV adoption accelerates, Europe’s energy grids face growing strain. Easee’s technology is designed to be part of the solution. The Charge Pro features advanced load balancing and dynamic phase management, intelligently adapting its output to align with site capacity. This ensures more EVs can charge simultaneously without overwhelming local infrastructure.

When integrated into Easee’s smart charging network, the Charge Pro helps with regional energy balancing, managing peak loads, and making the most of renewable energy. As a V2G-ready device, it lays the groundwork for a future where EVs not only draw power from the grid but also contribute to its stability.