Zenture Partners and Aryaka Join Forces to Combine Unified SASE as a Service with AI-Powered Lifecycle Management

Zenture Partners, a consultancy-led provider of AI-driven telecoms lifecycle management, has announced a new partnership with Aryaka, the pioneer and global leader in delivering Unified SASE as a Service. The collaboration aims to simplify global network transformation and procurement for enterprises, enabling Zenture’s customers to cut costs, eliminate overbilling, speed up sourcing cycles, and enhance resiliency through Aryaka’s fully converged networking and security solution.

The partnership brings together Zenture’s MyZenture AI-powered lifecycle management platform – which consolidates complex global network inventories into a single, unified dashboard – with Aryaka’s secure, high-performance connectivity. This combined capability delivers the agility and reliability enterprises require to power cloud adoption, manage AI workloads, and drive digital transformation. The collaboration empowers organisations to shift from fragmented, reactive procurement to proactive, data-led networking strategies.

“We aren’t managing complexity in enterprise networking. We’re removing it. Our work with Aryaka is helping enterprises to rapidly transform their networking while gaining greater clarity and control how inventory, contracts and invoices are managed,” said said Rob Bye, CEO of Zenture Partners. “Enterprises that take action now to rationalize their networking, consolidate vendors, and take advantage of Unified SASE will create long-term competitive advantages in their vertical industries.”

Zenture Partners combines an intelligent platform that integrates all telecoms service data into a single source of truth with deep consultancy expertise. This approach enables enterprises to reduce costs, gain complete visibility, and optimise sourcing while expanding network performance – all at no additional cost. Operating on a vendor-neutral model, Zenture Partners manages over $1 billion in telecoms expenditure across more than 600 global carriers, providing unbiased recommendations that best meet each client’s individual requirements.

“Our partnership with Zenture gives us access to some of the most forward-thinking enterprises in terms of networking and security strategy and AI-driven procurement. Zenture has a unique model that delivers immediate value for customers,” said Nick Alagna, Aryaka V.P. of Global Channel Sales. “By combining that approach with Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service, we can help customers achieve faster outcomes, lower costs, and greater resiliency across their global networks.”

Aryaka operates a global platform delivering security and performance through its private Zero Trust WAN. Its Unified SASE as a Service offering combines networking, security, and observability into one integrated solution. With a customer base exceeding 500 organisations worldwide, Aryaka helps enterprises future-proof their network infrastructure and strengthen security for the evolving digital landscape.