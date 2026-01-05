Perfect Corp. has unveiled its next-generation AI Beauty Agent and a suite of new developer-first API innovations at CES 2026, marking a significant step forward in how beauty, skincare, and retail brands deliver personalised digital experiences. The latest technologies are designed to make advanced AI more accessible to brands of all sizes.

At the heart of the launch is a new class of intelligent AI agents that move beyond static virtual try-on tools to act as personalised digital advisors. Seamlessly integrated across e-commerce, mobile, and in-store environments, these agents help automate expert consultations, guide product discovery, and support more confident purchasing decisions while preserving brand identity.

Perfect Corp. will debut these latest technologies during an exclusive CES Press Preview on Tuesday, January 6, from 10:00–10:30 AM PT at Booth #17225G in the Creator Space, Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

With AI adoption accelerating across consumer industries, Perfect Corp. is pioneering a future where brands of every size can deploy world-class AI beauty and skincare technology. Leveraging a consumption-based API ecosystem, Perfect Corp. is removing cost barriers and enabling brands—from indie startups to global enterprises—to seamlessly integrate advanced AI experiences.

Meet the AI Beauty Agent and APIs Powering the Future of Beauty & Retail

Attendees will get hands-on access to Perfect Corp.’s groundbreaking innovations, including:

YouCam AI Agent — The Next-Generation AI Assistant

The YouCam AI Agent is Perfect Corp.’s next-generation beauty assistant designed to deliver personalized, conversational beauty experiences at scale. Using a single selfie combined with real-time dialogue, the YouCam AI Agent analyzes skin concerns, understands shopper preferences, and dynamically recommends products, routines, and looks tailored to each individual.

Unlike traditional rule-based chatbots, the YouCam AI Agent adapts intelligently throughout the customer journey, answering beauty questions, guiding product comparisons, and delivering contextual recommendations that evolve with user input. For brands, this means an always-on digital beauty advisor that enhances engagement, shortens the path to purchase, and drives measurable business impact across channels.

AI + API Innovation Suite — Scalable, Modular, and Built for Developers

Perfect Corp.’s expanding portfolio of AI capabilities is now available through enterprise-ready APIs designed for fast, flexible integration. These include:

AI Skin Analysis APIs for precise skin assessment

AI Face APIs for accurate face shapes and face ratio analysis

Virtual Try-On APIs for beauty, watch, jewelry, accessories, apparel, and shoes

GenAI content creation API

With low latency, modularity, and a pay-as-you-go model, these APIs support rapid deployment across cloud platforms, e-commerce environments, and mobile experiences—delivering true democratization of AI for the beauty and retail ecosystem.

YouCam Online Editor — Gen AI for Creative Content

A powerful GenAI engine enabling brands to instantly generate campaign assets, UGC-style visuals, and product imagery.

Enter the YouCam Online Editor Challenge for a chance to win a $250 Amazon gift card. Visit https://yce.perfectcorp.com/ to enter Jan 5th-Jan 14th, 2026.

Don’t Miss Perfect Corp.’s Featured Sessions at CES:

Perfect Corp. executives will share insights on how the AI Beauty Agent and API-first innovations are shaping the future of beauty and retail:

API-First Innovation — Scalable AI for the Modern Beauty Shopper

Tuesday, January 6 | 3:00–3:15 PM PT

Creator Space, Central Hall, LVCC

The New Retail Experience in the AI-Powered Store

Thursday, January 8 | 3:00–3:40 PM PT

Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302

Startup World Cup Showcase

Exploring how AI-driven retail innovation empowers the next generation of founders.

Wednesday, January 7 | 5:00–8:30 PM PT

Planet Hollywood Hotel, Celebrity Ballroom