Founded in the UAE, Ujitsu has launched as a sport-first, community-driven app designed to support athletes, coaches, and academies through every stage of their jiu-jitsu journey. The platform offers living athlete profiles, global academy mapping, event discovery, and practical tools that serve both grassroots clubs and elite training centres.

Positioned as the first digital ecosystem built specifically for the jiu-jitsu community, Ujitsu draws on the UAE’s deep connection to the sport while addressing a growing global need for shared infrastructure, bringing together practitioners across borders through smart, AI-driven features and trusted industry insight.

Believed to trace its roots back to the samurai of ancient Japan and later evolving into modern forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), the sport has grown into one of the world’s fastest-rising sports. Built on mental discipline, balance, and technique rather than raw strength, Jiu-Jitsu now attracts a rapidly growing global community.Officially recognised as the nation’s sport, the UAE has become a global hub through major international tournaments and ongoing education initiatives.

Shaped by Community, Built for Connection

Ujitsu brings practitioners, coaches, and academies together in one shared digital space shaped by how Jiu-Jitsu is actually practised. Through the app, users can discover academies, connect with coaches and training partners, manage profiles, and stay informed about events and competitions, all within a single platform. It supports beginners finding their first academy, competitors travelling for tournaments, and coaches managing day-to-day training, all within a single, intuitive platform. In addition to uniting practitioners, it also supports users’ personal journeys, enabling athletes to log training activity, track progress over time, set goals, and record milestones such as belt promotions and competition results.

Incorporating thoughtful technology and smart features, Ujitsu is designed to reflect the discipline, respect, and inclusivity that define Jiu-Jitsu. Practical tools such as Find and Invite Sparring Partners allow users to locate training partners nearby or connect while travelling, encouraging real-world training and collaboration. Meanwhile, AI-driven features such as Coach AI, Nutrition AI, and Body AI provide personalised guidance on technique development, nutrition planning, recovery, and physical conditioning, supporting a balanced and sustainable approach to training.

The People Behind the Movement

Created by practitioners for practitioners, Ujitsu continues to expand its network, now including sports brands as active participants. Through the platform, these partners can identify trusted ambassadors, opening the door to sponsorships and collaborations that support the sport on a global level.

Ujitsu is supported by ambassadors whose careers and values reflect the discipline of jiu-jitsu across generations. At the forefront is João Miyao, a multiple-time IBJJF World Champion in both gi and no-gi divisions, widely recognised for his training ethic and technical innovation within modern grappling. His influence on guard systems and transitions has shaped an entire generation of practitioners, while his competitive legacy in the UAE includes major victories at the Abu Dhabi World Pro and Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

Alongside him is Daniel “220v”, one of the sport’s most promising young talents, who began training at the age of five and has already built an exceptional competitive record. A four-time Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion and multiple-time IBJJF world, continental, and national titleholder, Daniel represents the next generation of jiu-jitsu.

Sharing his experience with the app, Daniel “220v”, Ujitsu Ambassador, says, ‘Jiu-jitsu is about long-term growth, discipline, and learning every day. Ujitsu supports that journey by helping athletes stay connected, focused, and organised.’

A Long-Term Vision for the Sport

At its core, Ujitsu is designed as long-term infrastructure for the global jiu-jitsu community rather than a short-term digital product. Through verified profiles, trusted connections, and community-led growth, Ujitsu aims to strengthen the ecosystem that supports jiu-jitsu worldwide. As the platform expands across Europe and the USA, its focus remains on trust, transparency, and sustainable growth.

Ujitsu was founded in the UAE by technology entrepreneur and jiu-jitsu practitioner Merdan Gurbanov, who combined his 15 years of experience in building and scaling technology businesses with his passion for Jiu-Jitsu. After beginning BJJ later in life, he was struck by the humility the art demanded, with progress coming slowly and personally through consistency, reshaping how he approached growth in both sport and business. He also recognised the lack of reliable, centralised digital tools supporting the sport, which led to the creation of Ujitsu in 2023.

Reflecting on the journey, Founder of Ujitsu, Merdan Gurbanov, says, ‘As I trained and travelled, finding academies, tracking progress, and connecting with the community often felt scattered. Ujitsu started as a simple idea to make those things easier, and has since transformed into a practical infrastructure that allows practitioners to focus on their art and connect with others who share the same passion.’

Shaped by open dialogue with practitioners, coaches, and academies, the platform continues to evolve based on how the sport is lived, trained, and shared around the globe. Rooted in the UAE and built around community, Ujitsu is laying the foundation for a more connected and sustainable future for jiu-jitsu worldwide.

Practitioners, coaches, and partners can follow Ujitsu’s journey and stay updated on platform developments as it continues to expand globally.

Transform your training and join a community of like-minded athletes by downloading the Ujitsu app now.