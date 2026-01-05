PG TIPS CELEBRATES MONKEY RETURN WITH LIMITED-EDITION KNITTED TEA PACKS

Iconic British tea brand, PG Tips, is celebrating the return of its much-loved mascot, Monkey, with its NEW Limited-Edition Knitted Tea Packs — a cosy, collectible twist on Britain’s favourite brew.

Available now for a limited time only, the packs (210s, RRP £5.50 / 240s, RRP £6) combine comfort, nostalgia, and PG Tips’ charm, featuring a knitted-inspired design and a cheeky appearance from Monkey himself.

Each pack delivers the brand’s signature refreshing, flavourful taste – expertly blended by Master Blenders using the finest teas from East Africa to create a bright, full-bodied brew that’s unmistakably PG Tips.

The launch follows Monkey’s at-home return with wife Emily Atack (aka Mrs M), filled with family chaos, banter, and a cuppa, alongside his striking fashion-forward appearance at London Fashion Week.

Now, he’s back where he belongs — with a proper cuppa in hand — bringing humour, heart, and heritage to the nation one tea at a time.

Elle Barker, UK and Ireland Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Lipton Teas & Infusions says: “Monkey’s matrimonial and fashion-forward antics bring warmth and humour to every cup, and now fans can enjoy that charm at home with our Limited-Edition Knitted Tea Packs. Combining cosy winter style with our signature flavourful blend, these collectible packs are a fun, festive twist on a proper cuppa that tea lovers won’t want to miss!”

The Limited-Edition Knitted Tea Packs are available now at Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Iceland, Aldi, Lidl, Ocado, and Waitrose (210s) and Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, and Waitrose (240s). But tea fans will need to be quick — once they’re gone, they’re gone.