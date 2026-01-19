Gault Heating & Cooling Shares the Warmth Through 2025 Furnace Giveaway

Youngstown, OH – Gault Heating & Cooling recently announced the recipients of its 2025 Furnace Giveaway, an annual community initiative designed to help local families stay safe and warm during the winter months.

After receiving hundreds of entries and nominations from across the region, two families were selected and announced live on December 21, 2025, during Valley Spotlight on WBCB.

One of the recipients, Holly Weyand of East Liverpool, Ohio, received a brand-new Lennox furnace along with full installation at no cost. For the past two winters, Weyand and her daughter relied on electric heaters after losing heat in their home, a situation that brought constant concern for safety and rising energy costs.

The timing of the installation made the moment even more meaningful. The new furnace was installed around Christmas – on Weyand’s birthday – and just days before she marked a major personal milestone: 10 years in remission after battling Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Having reliable heat isn’t just about comfort – it’s peace of mind,” Weyand shared. “I don’t have to worry anymore about fire risks or whether we’ll make it through the winter safely.”

A second furnace was awarded to Lisa Lawton of Canfield, Ohio, who was selected during the live drawing. Both installations included equipment and labor at no cost to the homeowners.

According to Gault Heating & Cooling owner Glenn, the giveaway reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to the communities it serves.

“We’re truly blessed to be part of this community,” Glenn said. “It’s the local community that supports our team and keeps us going every day. Being able to give something back in return means everything to us. Our partnership with Valley Spotlight has helped us reach more people and make a real difference, and I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone involved.”

Gault Heating & Cooling has served Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania for decades, and company leaders say the giveaway is just one of many ways they aim to support their neighbors beyond everyday service calls.

“Supporting our communities goes far beyond one event,” Glenn added. “There’s always more we’re working toward.”