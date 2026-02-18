Ali Çetinkaya: AI Simulation Tools Enhance Transparency in Aesthetic Planning

Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya explains that the AI Aesthetic Assistant initiative provides open and structured guidance for patients considering aesthetic procedures. By modelling possible results, it helps individuals understand what to expect before undergoing treatment.

Digitalisation is introducing a new phase for medical aesthetics worldwide. Simulation tools allow patients to overcome pre-surgical hesitation by turning expectations into visible projections. Digital consultation during the preparation stage is now the most dynamic segment of the sector.

Technology-based discussions replace uncertainty with data-driven insight, reinforcing the doctor–patient relationship and supporting more informed choices.

According to Statista, artificial intelligence in healthcare is projected to reach 188 billion dollars globally by 2030, growing at approximately 37% each year. AI is becoming central to both clinical workflows and patient evaluation, while ongoing investment is expanding accessibility and customisation. This shift is shaping competition across international and local healthcare markets.

Speaking about the technological transformation of the sector and the 188-billion-dollar future vision, Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya emphasizes several key points. Çetinkaya evaluates the process with the following words: “The exponential growth of AI in healthcare proves how vital the digital experience we offer to our patients has become. At our clinic, we are taking this vision a step further with the AI Aesthetic Assistant, enabling our patients to see their results before lying on the operating table. Artificial intelligence technologies now sit at the heart of all our processes as the strongest supporter of modern surgery.”

“Seventy Percent of Patients Postpone Procedures Due to Outcome Anxiety”

A report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons shows that 70% of patients postpone procedures due to concerns about post-operative results, positioning AI-powered simulations as a key solution. Meanwhile, Allied Market Research reports that the medical aesthetics market reached 22.2 billion dollars by 2025, with the fastest growth in non-surgical digital analysis and consultation tools. These trends indicate that patients increasingly seek technological reassurance before undergoing procedures.

Çetinkaya interprets this high percentage in postponement rates and the rise of digital consultancy as follows: “The ‘How will I look?’ concern experienced by our patients was one of the biggest psychological barriers to surgical planning. Thanks to the assistant we developed within the Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic, our patients can receive a realistic preview of the change they will see when they step out onto the street within seconds. This interactive experience does not just satisfy curiosity; it also provides expectation management based on real anatomy in branches such as Rhinoplasty and Facelift.”

Digital Tools in the Pre-Surgical Phase Become the Fastest Growing Market Segment

Global medical aesthetic projections show that digital tools in the pre-surgical phase are becoming a standard rather than an option. AI algorithms enable more detailed analysis through ratio and proportion calculations on photos and live images, helping determine results that suit the patient’s facial features while supporting more precise surgical planning. This growth indicates that digital assistants will become a routine part of patient consultations.

Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic focuses on integrating advanced technologies into its services, including the AI Aesthetic Assistant with the “Start Now” feature, as part of its approach to modern aesthetic practices.

“At Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Clinic, we do not just use technology; we reconfigure it to personalize the patient experience. The assistant technology we offer allows patients to see the potential results of procedures such as nose, brow lift, or facelift on their own photographs within seconds. This digital tool, bearing the signature of Op. Dr. Ali Çetinkaya does not replace a doctor’s examination, but it is an excellent preparation ground for the patient to come to our clinic with the right expectations. We will continue to grow with our vision of offering a personalized, natural, and transparent transformation through AI in the future of aesthetic surgery,” says Çetinkaya about the brand’s technological investments.