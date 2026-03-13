Exxon Stock Surge , Why Investors Are Suddenly Bullish on Big Oil Again

Pumpjacks, like mechanical birds pecking at the ground, nod regularly against the horizon in the late afternoon heat of West Texas. Dust-covered pickup trucks are parked next to well pads, and engineers wearing hard hats examine pressure gauges before getting back into their cars. These kinds of scenes never make news, but they subtly clarify a distant Wall Street event: The stock of Exxon has begun rising once more.

There has been no subtlety to the rally. Exxon Mobil shares are currently trading close to $154 a share, not far from the upper end of their $98 to $160 annual range, having increased by about 28% year to date. Some investors who thought traditional oil corporations had already reached their peak have been taken aback by the momentum for a company with almost a century of history. However, energy markets seldom have straightforward storylines.

Category Information Company Exxon Mobil Corporation Industry Oil & Gas / Integrated Energy Headquarters Irving, Texas, United States Stock Ticker XOM (NYSE) Current Price (Approx.) ~$154 per share (2026) Market Position One of the world’s largest publicly traded energy companies 52-Week Range $98 – $160 Year-to-Date Performance ~28% gain Estimated Target Price ~$175 Reference Source https://corporate.exxonmobil.com

Inside trading floors in New York and London, analysts generally point to two geographic locations when discussing Exxon’s recent performance: the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and the offshore oil reserves of Guyana in South America. Despite being thousands of kilometers apart, those projects have one thing in common. Their oil production is incredibly inexpensive. The energy industry is completely transformed by low-cost manufacture.

Businesses with lower extraction costs sustain profits while higher-cost producers struggle when oil prices change, as they always do. Exxon’s operations in Guyana have evolved into something of a case study for the industry. further than 900,000 barrels are pumped daily by a number of offshore floating production boats, and further developments are still being built. Even experienced energy observers are frequently taken aback by the scope of that endeavor.

One of the world’s most significant new oil frontiers is Guyana, a tiny South American country better renowned for its agricultural and sugar industries. The country’s economic prospects and Exxon’s production forecast have changed virtually overnight as a result of their relationship in the region. In the meantime, the Permian Basin is still growing in the United States.

By 2030, Exxon anticipates increasing its daily production there from about 1.2 million barrels to nearly 2.5 million. Such a development trajectory is not insignificant for an established oil corporation. A pipeline of drilling projects that might maintain production for years is suggested. Investors seem to enjoy the narrative.

Executives from Exxon spoke with remarkable assurance about the company’s approach at a recent Morgan Stanley-hosted energy conference. According to reports, senior vice president Jack Williams called the company’s long-term financial goal “a plan—not an aspiration.” A anticipated 13 percent compound yearly earnings growth rate until 2030 is one of the figures supporting that proposal. It remains to be seen if those forecasts turn out to be right.

The energy markets are notoriously erratic. Geopolitical disputes, economic downturns, and frequently abrupt governmental decisions all have an impact on oil prices. However, it appears that Exxon’s strategy is predicated on the idea that low-cost assets and disciplined output will continue to be profitable even under unfavorable market conditions. In the oil business, that discipline represents a discernible change.

Ten years ago, a lot of oil corporations borrowed a lot to finance drilling booms as they pursued ambitious expansion. These tactics immediately fell apart when oil prices plummeted in 2014 and again during the pandemic. The majority of large producers now place a strong emphasis on capital discipline, which entails prudent spending and increasing shareholder returns.

Exxon has adopted that way of thinking. Institutional investors looking for steady returns are drawn to the company’s continued large dividend payments and share repurchases. Exxon stock is still heavily held by pension funds and major asset managers, who see it as a key component of numerous diversified portfolios. A mixed yet intriguing pattern can be seen in recent regulatory filings.

Legal & General Group also expanded its holdings, and Capital Research Global Investors raised its investment to over 33.6 million shares, valued at almost $3.8 billion. Simultaneously, the Swiss National Bank decreased its investment by a few million shares, and another significant investor did the same. For a business this size, such repositioning is not out of the ordinary.

When oil prices change and the overall state of the market changes, institutional investors regularly adjust their portfolios. Exxon is still heavily invested in international funds, indicating that investors are confident that its producing assets will continue to produce substantial cash flow.

On the one hand, companies and governments are discussing switching to renewable energy sources more seriously. On the other hand, as expanding economies and transportation networks grow, the world’s need for natural gas and oil is rising. Unusual coexistence is the outcome.

While wind turbines and solar farms can be found all over the world, ships carrying crude oil nevertheless travel across oceans on a daily basis. History indicates that energy transfers seldom occur overnight.

As the sun sets on a drilling site in the Permian Basin, the gear is still running long after daylight has faded. The pumps continue to run, silently drawing oil from subterranean rock formations.