The Digital Nomad’s Guide to UK Tax Refunds: How to Claim Your Money Back in 2026

Are you currently reading this from a beach club in Bali, a co-working space in Lisbon, or a high-rise apartment in Dubai? If you are a UK national or a former UK resident working remotely, there is a high probability that you are still contributing to the UK Treasury through PAYE or self-employed tax payments. However, if your “work from anywhere” lifestyle has kept you outside of the UK for the majority of the year, you might be entitled to a significant tax refund.



In 2026, the rules surrounding tax residency remain a complex web of day-counting and “ties.” Navigating this system is the difference between losing thousands of pounds to a tax system you no longer benefit from and securing a four- or five-figure refund. This guide outlines exactly how you can use the 2026 Self-Assessment process to reclaim your overpaid tax.



The Foundation: Understanding the Statutory Residence Test (SRT)



Before you can claim a single penny back, you must determine your tax residency status. In the UK, this is governed by the Statutory Residence Test (SRT). It is a common misconception that simply spending fewer than 183 days in the UK makes you a non-resident. While the 183-day rule is a definitive “Automatic UK Residence” trigger, the reality for most digital nomads is far more nuanced.



To be classified as a non-resident, you generally need to meet one of the “Automatic Overseas Tests” or meet the non-resident criteria of the “Sufficient Ties Test.” The sufficient ties test looks at your connection to the UK across several metrics:

Accommodation Tie: Do you have a place to live in the UK that is available for 91 days or more?

Family Tie: Does your spouse, civil partner, or minor children live in the UK?

Work Tie: Do you work in the UK for 40 days or more in a tax year?

90-Day Tie: Have you spent more than 90 days in the UK in either of the previous two tax years?

Country Tie: Did you spend more days in the UK than in any other single country? (This only applies if you were resident in one of the previous three years).



If you have established yourself as a non-resident by spending the vast majority of your time abroad, you are generally only liable for UK tax on UK-sourced income. For many remote workers, this means income earned while physically performing duties outside the UK should not be subject to UK tax. You can find a deeper dive into these rules in our UK tax residency explained 2026 guide.







Split Year Treatment: Your Ticket to a Pro-Rata Refund



If you left the UK midway through the tax year: perhaps you packed your bags in August 2025 to start your nomad journey: you do not necessarily have to wait until you have spent a full year abroad to see a tax benefit. “Split Year Treatment” is often described as the “holy grail” for departing nomads.



Providing that you meet the specific criteria, the tax year is split into two parts: a resident part and a non-resident part. You are taxed as a UK resident for the period you were living in the UK, but once you move abroad and meet the requirements of a “leaver,” your foreign earnings from that point forward may be exempt from UK tax.



To qualify for Split Year Treatment, you must usually fall into one of the designated cases, such as starting full-time work overseas or ceasing to have a UK home. Claiming this correctly on your Self-Assessment is vital; otherwise, HMRC will default to treating you as a resident for the entire year, taxing your global income regardless of where you were sitting.



Claiming Your Refund: P85 vs. Self-Assessment



When you leave the UK, you may be told to file a Form P85 (“Leaving the UK – getting your tax right”). This form is useful for notifying HMRC that you have departed and can sometimes trigger an earlier refund of PAYE tax paid in the months prior to your departure.

However, for most digital nomads: especially those with complex income streams, freelance contracts, or those who left mid-way through the year: the P85 is often insufficient. To claim a full refund based on non-residency for the 2025/26 tax year, you must file a British tax return.

By filing a Self-Assessment, you can formally declare your non-resident status and provide the specific day counts and tie-break details required to prove you are no longer in the UK tax net. This is where the actual “refund” happens. If your employer has been deducting tax via PAYE while you were working from a villa in Spain, the Self-Assessment is the mechanism to show that those deductions were unnecessary and should be returned to you.



The NT Code: How to Stop UK Tax Before It Starts



If you are employed by a UK company but are living and working abroad permanently as a non-resident, you should not be paying UK income tax on your salary. To rectify this at the source, you or your employer can apply for an “NT” (No Tax) code.

Once HMRC issues an NT code to your employer, they are authorized to stop deducting Income Tax from your monthly pay. This is a game-changer for cash flow, as it puts the money in your pocket every month rather than forcing you to wait for a refund at the end of the tax year. Note that National Insurance Contributions (NICs) operate under different rules, and you may still be required to pay these unless you are covered by an A1/portable document or a reciprocal agreement.

For those planning a long-term move, we recommend consulting a UK tax advisor for leaving the UK to ensure the application for an NT code is handled correctly, as HMRC will require proof of your new residency status.





Double Taxation Treaties: The Shield Against Paying Twice



One of the greatest fears for any digital nomad is “Double Taxation”: the idea that both the UK and your host country will want a slice of your income. Fortunately, the UK has one of the most extensive networks of Double Taxation Treaties (DTTs) in the world.

These treaties are designed to determine which country has the primary taxing rights. If you are working in a country like Portugal, Australia, or Thailand, the DTT will usually dictate that if you are physically performing the work in that country and are a resident there, that country gets to tax you, and the UK should step back.

If you have already paid tax in the UK, you can use these treaties to claim “Relief at Source” or a “Tax Credit.” This ensures you are not penalized for your mobility. Understanding how these treaties interact with your specific location is a core part of effective tax planning advice for expats.



Common Pitfalls: Why Your UK Rental Income Still Matters



While you may be successful in claiming a refund on your employment or freelance income, do not make the mistake of assuming you are completely finished with HMRC. Even as a non-resident, you are still liable for UK tax on “UK-sourced income.”

The most common example is rental income. If you have kept your UK home and decided to rent it out while you travel, that income must be declared. You may still be eligible for the UK Personal Allowance (providing you are a British Citizen or an EEA national), which can offset some of this, but you must still file the property pages of your Self-Assessment.

Furthermore, failing to keep an accurate log of your days spent in the UK is a recipe for disaster. HMRC defines a “day” as being in the UK at midnight. If you are a frequent traveler who pops back to the UK for weddings, meetings, or holidays, these midnights add up quickly and can inadvertently pull you back into UK residency.





How Global Tax Consulting Can Help You Secure Your Refund



The process of claiming a tax refund as a digital nomad is not merely about ticking a box. It requires a robust defensive position backed by data and a deep understanding of the 2026 tax landscape. HMRC is increasingly using automated systems to track movement, making it more important than ever to have your filings handled by experts.

Global Tax Consulting specialize in helping remote workers and expats navigate the complexities of international tax. They can provide a comprehensive UK tax residency assessment to determine exactly where you stand and identify if you are eligible for a substantial refund.

Whether you are navigating a move to Spain, Portugal, or the UAE, the team ensures that your transition is tax-efficient and compliant. Don’t leave your hard-earned money in the hands of the taxman: take the first step toward your 2026 refund today.

To find out how much you could be owed, visit the expat tax blog for more insights or contact us directly for a consultation.